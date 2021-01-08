Utah State stays unbeaten in Mountain West play with 82-46 romp over New Mexico

Justin Bean scores 13 points and pulls down 13 rebounds in 8th straight win

LUBBOCK, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State is blowing past teams in the Mountain West Conference so far this season.

Justin Bean led the way with 13 points and 13 rebounds, as the Aggies improved to 6-0 in conference play with its 8th straight win overall, beating New Mexico, 82-46.

Neemias Queta added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Aggies. Queta also had three blocks to become Utah State’s all-time shot block leader with 156, passing Gilbert Pete.

Marco Anthony had 12 points and eight rebounds for Utah State (9-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 10 points.

Utah State dominated the board, out-rebounding the Lobos, 53-22. Utah State shot 52.8 percent from the field, and held New Mexico to 31.1 percent shooting.

The Aggies ended up sweeping the Lobos in the two-game series this week by a combined 68 point margin.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (3-6, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

Utah State next hosts San Diego State Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.