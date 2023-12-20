LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced portions of his fourth signing class on Wednesday, as part of the NCAA Early Signing Day. The class, which includes 19 total players, is comprised of four high school athletes, eight junior college transfers and seven four-year transfers.

Of the 19 players, 13 will enroll at Utah State in January for the 2024 spring semester.

Overall, 12 of Utah State’s signees are rated as at least a three-star recruit, which includes two players being rated as a four-star recruit.

The states of Utah and California each produced the most signees with five, followed by three players from Arizona, two players from Texas, and one player each from Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Ohio.

Eleven of Anderson’s signees are defensive players with five defensive linemen, three defensive backs and three linebackers. Of the eight offensive players that signed, four are linemen, two are wide receivers, one is a quarterback and one is a tight end.

Utah State will announce its complete 2024 signing class on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (4)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown High School/Last School Grayson Brousseau TE 6-5 230 Fr. HS Lehi, Utah Lehi HS Camden Jury OL 6-7 315 Fr. HS Gilbert, Arizona Casteel HS Tate Kjar WR 5-10 150 Fr. HS Draper, Utah Corner Canyon HS Tanner Williams LB 6-1 210 Fr. HS Orange, California Mater Dei HS

JUNIOR COLLEGE TRANSFERS (8)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown High School/Last School Braydon Bailey DT 6-2 280 Jr. JC Kahuku, Hawaii Kahuku HS/Golden West College Marlin Dean^ DE 6-5 230 Jr. JC Elberton, Georgia IMG Academy/Butler CC Mason Edwards^ DB 6-2 175 Jr. JC Denham Springs, Louisiana Denham Springs HS/Hutchinson CC EJ Fisk^ DB 5-11 175 Jr. JC Tupelo, Mississippi Saltillo HS/East Central College Robert Freeman IV^ WR 5-8 165 Jr. JC El Cerrito, California El Cerrito HS/American River College Carl Nesmith DE 6-4 220 Jr. JC Jacksonville, Florida Baldwin HS/Fullerton College Jared Pele OL 6-3 310 Jr. JC Gorman, Texas Azle HS/Navarro College Terrell Taylor^ DB 5-11 205 Jr. JC Compton, California Paramount HS/Golden West College

FOUR-YEAR TRANSFERS (7)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown High School/Last School Trey Anderson^ OL 6-6 300 Jr. TR Eagle Mountain, Utah Lehi HS/Pittsburgh Ricky Lolohea^ DT 6-3 330 R-Fr. TR Euless, Texas Trinity HS/Oklahoma State Geroge Maile^ OL 6-3 305 So. TR West Valley City, Utah Bingham HS/Baylor Jadon Pearson^ LB 6-3 200 G-Jr. TR Gilbert, Arizona Williams Field HS/Utah Spencer Petras^ QB 6-5 230 G-Sr. TR San Rafael, California Marin Catholic HS/Iowa Will Shaffer^ LB 6-1 235 G-Jr. TR Tempe, Arizona Saguaro HS/Arizona State Macyo Williams^ DT 6-3 275 Sr. TR Akron, Ohio St. Vincent-St. Mary’s HS/Kent State

^Will enroll at Utah State for the 2024 spring semester.