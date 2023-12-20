LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced portions of his fourth signing class on Wednesday, as part of the NCAA Early Signing Day. The class, which includes 19 total players, is comprised of four high school athletes, eight junior college transfers and seven four-year transfers.

Of the 19 players, 13 will enroll at Utah State in January for the 2024 spring semester.

Overall, 12 of Utah State’s signees are rated as at least a three-star recruit, which includes two players being rated as a four-star recruit.

The states of Utah and California each produced the most signees with five, followed by three players from Arizona, two players from Texas, and one player each from Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Ohio.

Eleven of Anderson’s signees are defensive players with five defensive linemen, three defensive backs and three linebackers. Of the eight offensive players that signed, four are linemen, two are wide receivers, one is a quarterback and one is a tight end.

Utah State will announce its complete 2024 signing class on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (4)
NamePos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Exp.HometownHigh School/Last School
Grayson BrousseauTE6-5230Fr.HSLehi, UtahLehi HS
Camden JuryOL6-7315Fr.HSGilbert, ArizonaCasteel HS
Tate KjarWR5-10150Fr.HSDraper, UtahCorner Canyon HS
Tanner WilliamsLB6-1210Fr.HSOrange, CaliforniaMater Dei HS
JUNIOR COLLEGE TRANSFERS (8)
NamePos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Exp.HometownHigh School/Last School
Braydon BaileyDT6-2280Jr.JCKahuku, HawaiiKahuku HS/Golden West College
Marlin Dean^DE6-5230Jr.JCElberton, GeorgiaIMG Academy/Butler CC
Mason Edwards^DB6-2175Jr.JCDenham Springs, LouisianaDenham Springs HS/Hutchinson CC
EJ Fisk^DB5-11175Jr.JCTupelo, MississippiSaltillo HS/East Central College
Robert Freeman IV^WR5-8165Jr.JCEl Cerrito, CaliforniaEl Cerrito HS/American River College
Carl NesmithDE6-4220Jr.JCJacksonville, FloridaBaldwin HS/Fullerton College
Jared PeleOL6-3310Jr.JCGorman, TexasAzle HS/Navarro College
Terrell Taylor^DB5-11205Jr.JCCompton, CaliforniaParamount HS/Golden West College
FOUR-YEAR  TRANSFERS (7)
NamePos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Exp.HometownHigh School/Last School
Trey Anderson^OL6-6300Jr.TREagle Mountain, UtahLehi HS/Pittsburgh
Ricky Lolohea^DT6-3330R-Fr.TREuless, TexasTrinity HS/Oklahoma State
Geroge Maile^OL6-3305So.TRWest Valley City, UtahBingham HS/Baylor
Jadon Pearson^LB6-3200G-Jr.TRGilbert, ArizonaWilliams Field HS/Utah
Spencer Petras^QB6-5230G-Sr.TRSan Rafael, CaliforniaMarin Catholic HS/Iowa
Will Shaffer^LB6-1235G-Jr.TRTempe, ArizonaSaguaro HS/Arizona State
Macyo Williams^DT6-3275Sr.TRAkron, OhioSt. Vincent-St. Mary’s HS/Kent State

^Will enroll at Utah State for the 2024 spring semester.