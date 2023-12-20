LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced portions of his fourth signing class on Wednesday, as part of the NCAA Early Signing Day. The class, which includes 19 total players, is comprised of four high school athletes, eight junior college transfers and seven four-year transfers.
Of the 19 players, 13 will enroll at Utah State in January for the 2024 spring semester.
Overall, 12 of Utah State’s signees are rated as at least a three-star recruit, which includes two players being rated as a four-star recruit.
The states of Utah and California each produced the most signees with five, followed by three players from Arizona, two players from Texas, and one player each from Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Ohio.
Eleven of Anderson’s signees are defensive players with five defensive linemen, three defensive backs and three linebackers. Of the eight offensive players that signed, four are linemen, two are wide receivers, one is a quarterback and one is a tight end.
Utah State will announce its complete 2024 signing class on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
|HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (4)
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Exp.
|Hometown
|High School/Last School
|Grayson Brousseau
|TE
|6-5
|230
|Fr.
|HS
|Lehi, Utah
|Lehi HS
|Camden Jury
|OL
|6-7
|315
|Fr.
|HS
|Gilbert, Arizona
|Casteel HS
|Tate Kjar
|WR
|5-10
|150
|Fr.
|HS
|Draper, Utah
|Corner Canyon HS
|Tanner Williams
|LB
|6-1
|210
|Fr.
|HS
|Orange, California
|Mater Dei HS
|JUNIOR COLLEGE TRANSFERS (8)
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Exp.
|Hometown
|High School/Last School
|Braydon Bailey
|DT
|6-2
|280
|Jr.
|JC
|Kahuku, Hawaii
|Kahuku HS/Golden West College
|Marlin Dean^
|DE
|6-5
|230
|Jr.
|JC
|Elberton, Georgia
|IMG Academy/Butler CC
|Mason Edwards^
|DB
|6-2
|175
|Jr.
|JC
|Denham Springs, Louisiana
|Denham Springs HS/Hutchinson CC
|EJ Fisk^
|DB
|5-11
|175
|Jr.
|JC
|Tupelo, Mississippi
|Saltillo HS/East Central College
|Robert Freeman IV^
|WR
|5-8
|165
|Jr.
|JC
|El Cerrito, California
|El Cerrito HS/American River College
|Carl Nesmith
|DE
|6-4
|220
|Jr.
|JC
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Baldwin HS/Fullerton College
|Jared Pele
|OL
|6-3
|310
|Jr.
|JC
|Gorman, Texas
|Azle HS/Navarro College
|Terrell Taylor^
|DB
|5-11
|205
|Jr.
|JC
|Compton, California
|Paramount HS/Golden West College
|FOUR-YEAR TRANSFERS (7)
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Exp.
|Hometown
|High School/Last School
|Trey Anderson^
|OL
|6-6
|300
|Jr.
|TR
|Eagle Mountain, Utah
|Lehi HS/Pittsburgh
|Ricky Lolohea^
|DT
|6-3
|330
|R-Fr.
|TR
|Euless, Texas
|Trinity HS/Oklahoma State
|Geroge Maile^
|OL
|6-3
|305
|So.
|TR
|West Valley City, Utah
|Bingham HS/Baylor
|Jadon Pearson^
|LB
|6-3
|200
|G-Jr.
|TR
|Gilbert, Arizona
|Williams Field HS/Utah
|Spencer Petras^
|QB
|6-5
|230
|G-Sr.
|TR
|San Rafael, California
|Marin Catholic HS/Iowa
|Will Shaffer^
|LB
|6-1
|235
|G-Jr.
|TR
|Tempe, Arizona
|Saguaro HS/Arizona State
|Macyo Williams^
|DT
|6-3
|275
|Sr.
|TR
|Akron, Ohio
|St. Vincent-St. Mary’s HS/Kent State
^Will enroll at Utah State for the 2024 spring semester.