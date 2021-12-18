Utah State shuts down Oregon State to win Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The dream season is now complete at Utah State.

Third string quarterback Cooper Legas replaced an injured Logan Bonner and threw two touchdown passes, as the Aggies knocked off Oregon State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13.

Former Oregon State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 120 yards and a score as the Mountain West Conference champions capped an incredible turnaround with its 11th win of the season.

Legas came in when starter Logan Bonner suffered a knee injury during the first quarter. Andrew Peasley was Bonner’s backup throughout the season, but was ruled out prior to kickoff.

With the first pass of his college career, Legas hit Deven Thompkins for a 62-yard touchdown. Legas is believed to be the only quarterback in the last 25 years to throw a touchdown in a bowl game with his first collegiate pass.

“I mean I just went out there and I practice all year long just like everybody else, so I’ve been knowing what to look for all year,” said Lega, a former Orem High star. “We went out, they gave us the look to check it so I just did what I’ve been practicing and it worked out.”

“It’s been all season,” said head coach Blake Anderson. “I mean coming off a 1-5 [season] and nobody giving these guys a chance and just keep working. This is just a story of us, a third string quarterback comes in and plays lights out to get the win.”

Legas’ only action this season was late in the New Mexico game. The sophomore’s first collegiate pass couldn’t have gone any better when he connected with Deven Thompkins on a 62-yard touchdown strike to tie it at 7.

Thompkins got a couple steps on Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant, hauled it in at the Oregon State 25 and was gone to the end zone. The senior had six receptions for 115 yards and set a single-season school record with 102 catches.

Legas also had a 5-yard scoring toss to Brandon Bowling with under four minutes remaining in the third quarter to extend the Aggies lead to 24-13.

Legas completed 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards and an interception. He also had a 34-yard reception on a double pass from Derek Wright.

After giving up a touchdown on Oregon State’s opening drive, the Aggies defense shut the Beavers down the rest of the way, giving up just two field goals.

Nick Heninger had three sacks, while Justin Rice had a forced fumble and Hunter Reynolds had an interception to seal the victory in the final minutes.

Utah State finished 11-3, and Oregon State 7-6.

Tyler, who was at Oregon State for four years before transferring, scored what ended up being the go-ahead touchdown on a 15-yard run with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter to give Utah State a 14-10 advantage.

Oregon State received the opening kickoff and scored 58 seconds into the game when Jesiah Irish went 20 yards up the left sideline on a jet sweep. That would prove to be the Beavers only touchdown though as its other points came on a pair of field goals by Everett Hayes.

Chance Nolan was 21 of 30 for 263 yards and an interception while B.J. Baylor, who led the Pac-12 in rushing, had 18 carries for 78 yards.

Utah State was 8-0 away from home this season, and 2-0 against the Pac-12. The Aggies opened the season with a victory at Washington State.

The Aggies (11-3) tied the school record for most wins in a season with 11, joining the 2012 and 2018 teams which finished 11-2.