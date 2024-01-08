LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since the 2019-2020 season, the Utah State basketball team is back in the top-26.

Fresh off a win over Colorado State, extending Utah State’s winning streak to 13 games, the Aggies were ranked #20 in the Associated Press poll released on Monday.



Utah State is 14-1, including a 2-0 Mountain West mark, under first-year USU head coach Danny Sprinkle. It is the second time in program history Utah State has been ranked under a first-year Aggie head coach.

Overall, it is the 10th time in school history that Utah State has been nationally ranked and first since the 2019-20 team climbed as high as No. 15. USU’s highest-ever ranking was in 1960 when it was No. 7 in the nation.



The Aggies, who are coming off a 77-72 victory over then-No. 13/14 Colorado State, have won 13-straight games, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the nation. The win streak is tied for the sixth-longest streak in program history.



Utah State ranks in the top 50 in the nation in several categories, including field goal percentage (.501, 13th), defensive 3-point field goal percentage (.274, 15th), scoring margin (+15.73, 22nd), assists per game (17.13, 28th), rebounding margin (+7.27, 36th), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49, 40th) and points per game (81.47, 47th).

The Aggies continue their homestand with Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 9, inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

BYU fell from #12 to #18 following a 71-60 loss at home to Cincinnati on Saturday.