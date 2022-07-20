LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Defending Mountain West Champion Utah State has been picked to finish third in the Mountain division of the Mountain West preseason polls.

Coming off an 11-3 season, and winning its first Mountain West Championship, the Aggies were picked to finish behind Boise State and Air Force.

Boise State was picked to win the Mountain division title, receiving 14 first-place votes and tallying 151 points.

Air Force received 10 first-place votes and 136 points, voted to come in second.

Utah State garnered 3 first-place votes and 122 points.

Fresno State was picked to win the West division, receiving 20 first-place votes and 160 points.

In Blake Anderson’s first year as head coach, Utah State was the first Football Bowl Subdivision team ever to go from zero or one win (2020) to 11 or more wins (2021) in one season.

The 2022 football season is the 10th and final season of division play in the Mountain West Conference.