Utah State outlasts New Mexico in overtime, 90-87

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State’s first Mountain West Conference victory did not come easily.

After having two conferences games postponed because of Covid issues last week, the Aggies outlasted New Mexico in overtime Saturday night, 90-87.

Justin Bean had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while RJ Eytle-Rock had 16 points for the Aggies (10-5, 1-1).

Six Aggie players scored in double figures in the game. Sean Bairstow added 14 points, Brandon Horvath scored 13, Steven Ashworth had 12 points off the bench, while Rylan Jones contributed with 10 points and a team-high 8 assists.

Utah State fell behind by 15 points at the half, 42-27. The Lobos built their lead to 17 points in the second half, before the Aggies went on a 38-19 run to take a two-point lead on a jumper by Jones.

With the Aggies leading by three points with seconds left, KJ Jenkins sent the game to overtime with a three-pointer.

The Aggies got the ball into Ashworth’s hands, who sank a 3-pointer from the mid-court stripe to seemingly give Utah State the win. Unfortunately for the the Aggies, New Mexico called timeout prior to the Aggies inbounding the ball.

Utah State still had a chance to win it in regulation, but Bean’s potential game-winner was off the mark and the two teams went into overtime deadlocked at 76-apiece.

The Aggies never trailed in overtime, as Bean scored six points in overtime, while Bairstow iced the game with two free throws with three seconds left to secure the victory for the Aggies.

Utah State shoot 55 percent from the field, while the Lobos lived from the three-point line, making 17 of 34 shots from beyond the arc. Utah State outscored New Mexico 54-20 in the paint.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and had eight assists for the Lobos (7-8, 0-2).

Utah State next plays at #20 Colorado State Wednesday night.