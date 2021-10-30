Utah State offense explodes in 51-31 victory over Hawaii

Utah State running back Elelyon Noa (34) runs down the field as Hawaii linebacker Penei Pavihi (1) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Logan Bonner threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns, as Utah State racked up 568 total yards in a 51-31 win over Hawaii Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.

Elelyon Noa rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Deven Thompkins caught seven passes for 176 yards to pace the Aggies offensive attack.

For Thompkins, it was his sixth 100-yard game of the season. He now has 1,099 receiving yards this season, the most by an Aggie player since Kevin Curtis in 2002.

Justin McGriff, Derek Wright, Carson Terrell and Brandon Bowling all caught touchdown passes from Bonner, who completed 21 of 30 passes.

Utah State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) stays atop the Mountain Division with three conference games remaining. With six victories this season, the Aggies are also now bowl eligible.

“I was excited with how the guys came out today and got the win,” said head coach Blake Anderson. “You just don’t take anything for granted at this point with your opponent or their record. After watching those guys beat Fresno (State), you knew what they were capable of. We didn’t want that to be us today. Didn’t want to have any letdown, coming off of an emotional game last week. Our guys did a good job of responding.”

The Aggies raced out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Noa and a 45-yard TD pass from Bonner to McGriff.

After Hawaii cut the deficit to 20-10 at the half, Utah State scored three straight touchdowns to open the third quarter to control total control of the game.

Bonner tossed a 41-yard touchdown to Wright, a 21-yard score to Terrell and a 14-yard touchdown to Bowling to give the Aggies a 41-10 lead.

“The guys wanted to go out and be consistent and really execute the game plan,” said Bonner. “We had a really good plan and our guys gave me all the time to throw. The guys did great up front and the wide outs did great making plays. We just need to keep improving.”

A 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Eugene Ford cut the Utah State lead to 44-31 with 8:31 left in the game. but Bowling returned an onside kick 45 yards to end any comeback hopes for Hawaii.

Connor Coles kicked three more field goals for the Aggies. Coles is 7-for-7 in his last two games.

Utah State racked up 30 first downs and the defense forced three turnovers. Monte’ McGary and Cash Gilliam had interceptions for the Aggies.

The Aggies next take a break from conference play to take on New Mexico State in Las Cruces on November 6th.

“We had a lot of good and still some bad, but at the end of the day we won the game and are bowl eligible,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of our guys and what they are doing. We took the next step we needed to take to control our destiny of where we want to be.”