Utah State Loses Mountain West Conference opener to Air Force, 49-47

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (ABC4 Sports) – In a defensive battle against the Air Force Academy, Utah State fell one basket short. As they lose in their first Mountain West Conference game, 49 to 47.

It was a season low in multiple categories for the Aggies, Utah State scored a season-low 47 points, they shot a season low percentage from the field, at 32.7 percent. They also could not buy a three point basket in the game, they shot just 5.3% from behind the arc. They made just one of their 19 attempts.

Even with the tough shooting day one Aggie tried to will the team to victory. Justin Bean was Justin Bean, he put up his league leading ninth double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah State’s defense kept them in the game, the 49 points allowed were a season low for the Aggie defense.

After a Air Force three pointer gave the Falcons an eight point lead with 8:40 to go, Utah State didn’t give up.

They cut the lead to two when RJ Eytle-Rock made a layup with 6:33 left in the game.

Air Force’s A.J. Walker would then go on to trade buckets with the Aggies, helping to keep the Falcons in front. Walker led Air Force with 16 points in the game.

It looked like Utah State had the momentum with three minutes to go, a Bean dunk cut the Air Force lead to just one point, but down the stretch Utah State did not find that extra basket.

The Aggies last chance fell on Steven Ashworth’s shoulders, when the guard threw up a desperation three pointer with time expiring, the shot fell short and Utah State drops its first Mountain West Conference game 49 to 47.

Bean was the only player in double figures for the Aggies, Brandon Horvath was the second leading scorer, finishing with nine points and grabbing 10 boards.

With Utah State’s game against San Jose State on January 1st being postponed, the Aggies will next host Boise State on January 4th in the Aggies Conference home opener.