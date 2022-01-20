Utah State loses again on a last-second shot, 62-59

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the second time in a week, Utah State lost a game at home in the final seconds.
Marcus Shaver hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to send the Aggies to their fourth straight loss, 62-59. Shaver was 0 for 10 from the field before hitting the game-winner.
This is Utah State’s first four-game losing streak in four years.
“Hard-fought game,” said Utah State head coach Ryan Odom. “Obviously, it was kind of a knockdown, drag-out game throughout. I was really proud of the guys and their effort, coming off of a short turnaround like that. Playing at Fresno State, playing really well in the first half offensively and then obviously falling short there, it’s a difficult thing.:
Mladen Armus had a career-high 22 points plus 19 rebounds, as Boise State stretched its winning streak to 11 games.
Justin Bean had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies (10-9, 1-5), while RJ Eytle-Rock added 14 points. Steven Ashworth and Brandon Horvath each had nine points for Utah State.
Abu Kigab had 15 points and nine rebounds for Boise State (14-4, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Emmanuel Akot added 11 points and three blocks.
Shaver Jr., whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Broncos, had 3 points (1 of 11), a contested shot from the top of the key.
“Tough, that’s the word to describe tonight,” Ashworth said. “We fought. I think our toughness as a team was much better than what it’s been and that’s part of our goal is to continue to be a tough out. Going down the stretch we knew we had winning plays to make and we came up short on a few. Credit to them.”
The Aggies lost to Wyoming on Saturday on a game-winner shot with three seconds left in the game.
Utah State will try to end the losing skid next Wednesday night at home against San Diego State.