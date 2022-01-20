Utah State loses again on a last-second shot, 62-59

Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball as Utah State forward Brandon Horvath (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the second time in a week, Utah State lost a game at home in the final seconds.

Marcus Shaver hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to send the Aggies to their fourth straight loss, 62-59. Shaver was 0 for 10 from the field before hitting the game-winner.

This is Utah State’s first four-game losing streak in four years.

“Hard-fought game,” said Utah State head coach Ryan Odom. “Obviously, it was kind of a knockdown, drag-out game throughout. I was really proud of the guys and their effort, coming off of a short turnaround like that. Playing at Fresno State, playing really well in the first half offensively and then obviously falling short there, it’s a difficult thing.:

Mladen Armus had a career-high 22 points plus 19 rebounds, as Boise State stretched its winning streak to 11 games.

Justin Bean had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies (10-9, 1-5), while RJ Eytle-Rock added 14 points. Steven Ashworth and Brandon Horvath each had nine points for Utah State.

Abu Kigab had 15 points and nine rebounds for Boise State (14-4, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Emmanuel Akot added 11 points and three blocks.

Shaver Jr., whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Broncos, had 3 points (1 of 11), a contested shot from the top of the key.

“Tough, that’s the word to describe tonight,” Ashworth said. “We fought. I think our toughness as a team was much better than what it’s been and that’s part of our goal is to continue to be a tough out. Going down the stretch we knew we had winning plays to make and we came up short on a few. Credit to them.”

The Aggies lost to Wyoming on Saturday on a game-winner shot with three seconds left in the game.

Utah State will try to end the losing skid next Wednesday night at home against San Diego State.