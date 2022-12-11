LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – The red hot Utah State Aggies are still undefeated to start the 2022-23 season.

Max Shulga scored 18 points, while Steven Ashworth added 16, as Utah State improved to 8-0 on the season with a 79-67 win over Loyola Marymount Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The 8-0 start is Utah State’s best since the 1961-62 season. The Aggies twice started 9-0 in the 1938-39 and 1917-18 seasons.

Sean Bairstow made 7-of-11 shots from the field and had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Dan Akin led the effort off the bench with 14 points.

Taylor Funk led the Aggies on the boards with ten rebounds to go along with six points.

The Lions led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but the Aggies closed the half on a 17-7 run to trail 39-36 at the break.

The Aggies took a 52-50 lead with 13:33 to play on a lay-up by Akin. Utah State went on an 8-0 run to take control of the game.

After Loyola Marymount closed the gap to 58-54, the Aggies went on a 9-0 run, capped by two free throws from Shulga to put the game away.

Ashworth drained 3-of-5 three-pointers, but the rest of the Utah State team was just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Utah State shot 46.3 percent from the field and made 25 of 31 free throws. The Aggies defense held Loyola Marymount to just 36.8 shooting.

Cam Shelton led the Lions with a game-high 25 points.

Utah State will try to match its best start in school history Thursday night at home against Westminster.