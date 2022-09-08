LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in six years, Utah State and Weber State will meet in an in-state battle on the gridiron.

The Aggies won a 14-1 advantage over the Wildcats in a series dating back to 1972. Saturday’s matchup in Logan will give both teams a chance at some bragging rights.

“Weber is going to come in this week with their hair on fire,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “This is the Super Bowl for a lot of guys on that roster and Jay will have them coached up. They’re good at what they do.”

“This is a great opportunity for guys,” said Weber State head coach Jay Hill. “It’s an opportunity to show that they can play football at a very high level. It’s an opportunity to go beat and in-state school. This is an opportunity to prove that they’re big-time players.”

Weber won its opener over Western Oregon at home last Thursday, 41-5. The Aggies won their opener as well over UConn, but then got crushed by #1 ranked Alabama last Saturday, 55-0. So this is a chance to get back on track.

“It’s the next opponent,” Anderson said. “You can get that bad taste out of your mouth, go out and play your best ball. It’s going to be that every week. I think that it’s just maybe a little bit magnified coming off this particular type of game.”

Even though the Aggies are coming off a humbling defeat, Hill says because Utah State has played one more game, that gives them a bit of an advantage.

“They’ve had one more opportunity to get better,” Hill said. “On the flip side, that gives us one more game to study them than they have on us for this year.”

“Getting one game under our belt was nice,” said Weber State tight end Hayden Meacham. “Now we can take all the mistakes and kind of finish it up and make it look a lot better this week.”

And because it’s an in-state matchup, that adds another dimension to the contest.

“We’re definitely excited for our in-state matchup,” said USU offensive lineman Alfred Edwards. “I know a lot of Weber State fans just from being in Utah for so long, so it’s definitely something to be excited about.”

“It’s just another game, I’m excited,” said Utah State defensive back Ike Larsen. “We’re going to do the best we can game-planning all week and hopefully we can come out with a win.”

Weber State hasn’t beaten Utah State since 1978, so a victory would be one of the biggest in program history.

“It’s big for our fans because the can get up to this game and the atmosphere should be very good on Saturday,” Hill said. “I love the game, I think it just adds to what college football should be.”

Weber State and Utah State kick off at Romney Stadium Saturday at 5:00 p.m.