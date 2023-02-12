SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Omari Moore scored a game-high 27 points, including 20 in the second half, to lead San José State to a 69-64 home win against Utah State here Saturday night.

With the loss, Utah State falls to 19-7 overall and 8-5 in Mountain West play, while San José State improves to 15-10 and 6-6 in the league.

Steven Ashworth led five Aggies in double-figures with 14 points, to go along with six rebounds and five assists. Max Shulga added 13 points and five assists, Dan Akin had 12 points, Trevin Dorius had 11 points and five rebounds, Sean Bairstow finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Utah State led 62-61 with 2:32 to play following a pair of free throws from Ashworth, but the Spartans finished the game on an 8-2 run to record its first win against the Aggies since the 2017-18 campaign.

Utah State shot 42.3 percent (22-of-52) from the field, but went just 6-of-18 (.333) from 3-point range. USU was also 14-of-15 (.933) at the charity stripe. San José State shot 41.4 percent (24-of-58), including just 22.2 percent (4-of-18) from 3-point range, and went 17-of-25 (.680) at the free throw line.

San José State also controlled the glass as it outrebounded Utah State 36-27, which included 14 offensive rebounds for the Spartans as compared to just six for the Aggies.

Utah State led for the majority of the second half and took its biggest lead of the game at 46-41 with 11:54 remaining following a Bairstow triple. SJSU eventually tied the game at 51-51 with 8:02 remaining and regained the lead at 57-55 at the 5:38 mark. The game was tied one final time at 61-all with 2:32 to play before SJSU made its final push.

San José State scored the first six points of the game and extended its lead to 11 points at 13-2 in the first 6:02 of the game. USU slowly chipped away at the deficit and used a 9-0 run to tie the game at 17-all at the 8:10 mark. With the game tied at 26-all, Utah State scored six of the next eight points to take a 32-28 lead late in the half. However, Moore hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to trim the Spartan deficit to one.

Utah State returns home next week for a pair of Mountain West games as it hosts Air Force (13-13, 4-9 MW) on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., and Nevada (20-6, 10-3 MW) on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m.