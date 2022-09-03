TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State knew it had to play a near perfect game just to stay in the game with top-ranked Alabama.

And the Aggies were far from perfect.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young passed for five first-half touchdowns and even ran for 100 yards and a score in Alabama’s 55-0 opening victory over the Aggies on Saturday night in front of more than 98,000 fans on Saturday night at Bryant-Denney Stadium.

Utah State, which beat UConn in it season opener, fell to 1-1 on the season.

Known primarily as a passer with a penchant for scrambling and buying time, Young flashed his running ability more than he ever did last season, including a 63-yarder down the left sideline. He also spread the ball around to Alabama’s new set of playmakers, with two touchdown passes to both Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton and Traeshon Holden and some handoffs to Jahmyr Gibbs.

Young ran five times for 100 yards after netting zero yards thanks to sacks last season with a previous long run of 16 yards. He also completed 18 of 28 passes for 195 yards before exiting one drive into the second half following his TD run.

Gibbs, a much talked about transfer from Georgia Tech, flashed his speed with a 58-yard run on the first play after the half. He finished with 93 yards on nine rushes.

His backup, Jase McClellan, caught a pair of TD passes.

Alabama outgained the Aggies 559-136 in total yards. Utah State didn’t cross midfield in the first half, and trailed 41-0.

The Crimson Tide limited the Aggies to just 35 yards and one first down the rest of the half. Meanwhile, Alabama racked up 350 yards and 22 first downs during the first 30 minutes of play, opening up a 41-0 advantage by the break.

Logan Bonner completed just 3-of-9 passes for 37 yards before being taken out when the game got out of hand. Cooper Legas replaced Bonner, and completed 3-of-8 passes for just 3 yards. Levi Williams saw some late game action, and was 2-of-5 for 15 yards.

Robert Briggs led the Aggies in rushing with 28 yards on 10 carries.

The loss ends Utah State’s eight-game winning streak away from Logan (7 road games, one neutral site game).

Utah State next hosts Weber State on Sept. 10.