Utah State gets back on track beating Nevada 75-72

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After getting swept by Boise State in Boise, the Aggies returned home and got back to their winning ways. Utah State (17-7, 12-4 MWC) beat Nevada (14-8, 9-6 MWC) 75-72, with solid games from their bigs.

Utah State led by 16 at halftime, but Nevada didn’t quit. They chipped away at the Utah State lead and got it down to eight points with 3:44 to go. Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 23 points for the Wolf Pack.

The closest Nevada would get was two points with five seconds to go. The Aggies held on to win it 75-72 ending Nevada’s four-game winning streak.

“I thought we played very well in a lot of stretches tonight. Obviously, we didn’t finish the game out like we wanted to,” said Utah State head coach Craig Smith. “We were able to find a way to win down the stretch. Way too many turnovers late in the game, we’ve got to tighten up some things”

Justin Bean led the Aggies in scoring, he finished with his fifth double-double of the season, 19 points, and 10 rebounds. Neemias Queta posted his third straight double-double with his 16 points and season-high 17 rebounds.

Two other Aggies finished in double figures, Brock Miller and Alphonso Anderson both scored 10 points in the Utah State victory. Marco Anthony finished the game with a career-high eight assists.

“I feel like we played pretty good, with a good pace in the first half. We let it go a little bit in the second half and they came back,” said Freshman guard Max Shulga. “We came out with the win, and that’s all that matters. We’re happy with the win, now on to the next one.”

Utah State will wrap up their two game series against Nevada on Sunday, February 28th.