LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State basketball team lost an absolute heartbreaker to Colorado State, ending its hopes of another magical run at the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Chandler Jacobs banked in the winning basket with 1.8 seconds left and No. 23 Colorado State held off Utah State 53-51 Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference quarterfinals.

Isaiah Stevens drove the lane in the final seconds, then passed across the paint to Jacobs, who laid in a tie-breaking layup.

Jacobs played just 14 1/2 minutes and had zero points prior to the final shot.

“It’s just a next-play mentality,” Stevens said. “I feel like it speaks volumes to who he is as a person and who we are as a program. As long as there is time on the clock, you still have a chance to make something happen.”

Stevens led the Rams (25-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds, and MWC player of the year David Roddy added 13 points and six boards.

Brandon Horvath led Utah State (18-15) with 17 points, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 13 rebounds. In the end they just came up with one less play than their opponent though.

“I was proud of our guys obviously for how we competed,” Bean said. “We certainly we left it all out there on the floor. We were crashing the glass pretty hard there at the end.”

The Aggies went ice cold from three-point range, making just one of 15 shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies shot 41% from the floor overall.

Stevens put Colorado State ahead 51-47 with 56 seconds left before the Aggies scored four straight points. Bean then tied it with two free throws with 13 seconds left, before Jacobs killed their chances of an upset just a few moments later. Finally, Utah State air-balled a desperate, full-court 3 after Jacobs’ basket.

Utah State held the Rams to just 28 first-half points and made things challenging for CSU all around the floor. Between an aggressive effort from Roddy and a productive outing from Stevens, the Rams had too much firepower in the end for the seventh-seeded Aggies.

“I hate that we’re not going to continue on in the tournament,” said USU head coach Ryan Odom. “But we’ll see what else is out there for us. We’ll wait and let the chips fall as they may.”

The Rams shot 43% from the floor and 17% from deep.

Utah State now hopes to wait for an invite to a postseason tournament.