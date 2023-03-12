LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State basketball team is back in the Big Dance.

After a 26-8 season and advancing to the finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament, the Aggies earned a 10-seed and will face 7th-seed Missouri in the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Sacramento.

Utah State has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2001, a string of nine consecutive losses.

If the Aggies can beat the Tigers (24-9), they would face the winner of the Arizona-Princeton game on Saturday.

Utah State most recently qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2019, 2020 and 2021, but the 2020 tournament was canceled because of Covid.

