LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – As Mountain West Conference play opened, the struggles continued for Utah State.

Logan Bonner threw four interceptions, as the Aggies lost its third straight game of the season, falling to UNLV 34-24.

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as the Rebels recorded its first win over Utah State since 2008, snapping a six-game losing skid

The Aggies committed five turnovers all, falling to 1-3 on the season, 0-1 in MWC play.

“I know everyone’s frustrated,” said Utah State head coach Blake Anderson. “No one is more frustrated than we are. We got used to a lot of success last year and right now, we haven’t seen it. But a lot of people came out. Fans, student section, thank you. This group of guys is still trying to get better. I’m extremely proud of how hard we played and with the passion that we played with.”

The Aggies jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Bonner connected with Justin McGriff on a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

But Brumfield capped an 89-yard drive with a 4-yard run to tie the game up. After Utah State punter Stephen Kotsanlee kneeled while fielding a low snap at the five-yard line, Brumfield scored on a 1-yard TD plunge to give UNLV the lead for good.

Brumfield had a six-yard TD connection with Kyle Williams in the second quarter and Daniel Gutierrez kicked a pair of field goals goals as the Rebels (3-1) took a 27-16 lead at the half. Utah State scored on a safety when Ike Larsen blocked a punt out of the end zone.

Brumfield finished 21 of 31 for 217 yards passing and Aidan Robbins ran for 81 yards and a second-half touchdown.

“We just have to get better,” said Utah State defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka. “There were a lot of good things that we did. I’m very proud of the passion that we played with and how hard we played. But, there were also a lot mistakes. So, just working on eliminating the mistakes and getting better week by week, and we’ll be good.”

Bonner was 20 of 31 for 236 yards passing and three touchdowns. Terrell Vaughn had two touchdown catches for the Aggies and Justin McGriff had a one plus 103 yards.

Levi Williams eventually replaced Bonner and completed 7 of 10 passes for 67 yards and an interception.

Utah State outgained UNLV, 421-320, but the five turnovers were the difference in the game.

“They just came out ready,” Vaughn said. “They executed well and everything. We got a step better.”

Aiden Robbins led UNLV on the ground with 81 yards rushing and a touchdown.

After opening the 2022 season with a victory over UConn, Utah State has now dropped consecutive games to Alabama, Weber State and UNLV.

Utah State next plays at BYU Thursday night.

“We have to build on the few things that we did well, try to get better this week and find a way to put it all together in one game,” Anderson said. “See if we can get that done.”