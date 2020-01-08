Utah State drops third straight game, losing to Air Force, 79-60

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (ABC4 Sports) – Before this season, Craig Smith had never lost two games in a row as head coach of the Utah State basketball team.

After a blowout loss to Air Force Tuesday night, the Aggies have now dropped three straight.

Utah State saw its double-digit lead go by the wayside as the Aggies lost to Air Force 79-60 in a Mountain West men’s basketball game Tuesday night at Clune Arena.



Brock Miller led the Aggies (13-5, 2-3 MW) with 16 points as he knocked down all five of his 3-pointers on the night, while Sam Merrill chipped in 10 points for USU, but was held scoreless in the second half.



Ryan Swan scored 31 points for the Falcons (8-8, 2-2 MW), who trailed the Aggies 34-22 with 3:46 left in the first half following a 3-pointer by Miller.



However, Air Force closed the half on a 9-0 run and went into the break only trailing 34-31. The Falcons kept soaring after intermission and extended their game-changing spurt to 29-5, opening a 51-39 lead with 13:48 to go.



The closest Utah State got the rest of the way was six – on two occasions.



The Aggies only shot 36.5 percent from the field on the night (23-of-63), including 35.7 percent from 3-point range (10-of-28), and 50.0 percent from the free throw line (4-of-8). Air Force did turn it over 13 times on the night, which led to 20 points on the other end.



Air Force shot 47.5 percent from the field (29-of-61), including 32.0 percent from beyond the arc (8-of-25), and 76.5 percent from the charity stripe (13-of-17).



Despite its height advantage over Air Force, Utah State was outrebounded 50-29.



AJ Walker joined Swan, who had a double-double with a game-best 11 rebounds, in double-figure scoring for the Falcons with 12 points.



Utah State will look get back on track when the Aggies host Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.