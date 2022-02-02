Utah State crushes Air Force for third straight win, 73-46

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State is starting roll at the right time.

Brandon Horvath had 17 points, nine rebounds and a career-high-tying seven assists to help lead the Aggies to a 73-46 rout of Air Force, as the Aggies won its third game ina. row.

Justin Bean also had 17 points and nine rebounds as Utah State (13-9, 4-5 MW) improved to 13-0 all-time at home against the Falcons (10-10, 3-6).

The 46 points allowed by the Aggies are the fewest scored by a Utah State opponent this season. During its current three-game winning streak, USU is only allowing 50.7 points per game.

“A good game all around,” Horvath said. “We came in with a little bit of a sour taste in our mouth from last time when they beat us, so we had a little extra motivation coming in. We really locked in during the week on their sets and how they play, and we played way harder than we did the first time.”

Utah State lost its first meeting of the season against the Falcons in low-scoring game, 49-47. This one wasn’t nearly as close.

The Aggies, who limited the Falcons to just 23 points in each half, led for nearly 37 minutes on the night.

“Great win for us,” said Utah State head coach Ryan Odom. “Air Force really challenges you. They move their guys around so fast. Good shooters throughout their team, over 50 percent, the majority of their guys, over 50 percent of their shots are coming from three. So clearly, that was a focus for us not allowing them to get clean looks.”

A step-back 3-pointer by Joseph Octave gave the visitors their final lead of the night at 7-5 with 17:46 remaining in the first half. A driving layup by Horvath tied it at 7-all and a layup by Bean – assisted by Horvath – put the Aggies ahead to stay, 9-7 with 15:28 to go in the half.

Horvath’s basket actually ignited a 10-0 run for Utah State, which led 36-23 at the break.

Sean Bairstow and Steven Ashworth also scored in double figures for the Aggies with 15 and 10 points apiece, respectively. Ashworth also had six assists, helping Utah State record 20 assists on 26 made field goals – the ninth time the Aggies have finished with 20 or more assists.

Utah State also pulled down 20 more rebounds than Air Force (36-16) and scored 12 points off 12 Falcon turnovers.

The Aggies shot a season-high 61.9 percent from the field (26-of-42), including 31.3 percent from beyond the arc (5-of-16), and 94.1 percent from the free throw line (16-of-17). Utah State is the only opponent to shoot above 60 percent against Air Force this season.

The Falcons shot just 36.0 percent from the field (18-of-50), including an icy 13.3 percent from 3-point range (2-of-15), and 72.7 percent from the charity stripe (8-of-11).

“It was a good win,” said point guard Rylan Jones. “We had a sour taste last time we played at Air Force and lost by two. We came in prepared this week to add more ball pressure and not let them do what they wanted to do and that helped us win the game tonight.”

Utah State has limited its last two opponents – Air Force and Nevada – to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field (36-of-108).

The Aggies continue their three-game homestand on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m., when they welcome San José State to the Spectrum.

“Excited for the guys, but certainly, we’re not satisfied,” Odom said. “There’s a lot of ball to be played. We’re excited about being able to play three home games in a week here, but we know it’s going to be challenging. Our clear focus now is to learn from this game. Things that we did well, things that we fell a little bit short on, and then begin to rest and prep for San José State, which will come in here on Thursday night.”