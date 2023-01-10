LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State men’s basketball team led by as many as 25 points against Wyoming Tuesday night, and cruised to an 83-63 victory over the Cowboys to improve to 14-3 on the season.

Taylor Funk led the way with 22 points, while Dan Akin added 16 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and two blocks off the bench as Utah State won its third Mountain West Conference game in four tries.

“I think it’s just trusting what we do,” Funk said. “The big words for us are ‘champions always answer.’ It’s real easy to come into a practice after a loss like that and have your heads down. But that’s not this group whatsoever. We come in with the same energy as if we just won by 20. It’s kind of hard to imagine that but it’s the truth for sure.”

Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow each added 14 points for the Aggies, who shot 50.8 percent from the field. This came after the Aggies scored a season low 59 points in a loss to Boise State on Saturday.

“Obviously excited about our guys winning that basketball game,” said head coach Ryan Odom. “I thought they did a great job. It’s hard to win in the Mountain West and there’s a lot of great teams. Us just looking the mirror and being honest with ourselves about how we played in that particular game and turning that around into an answer for this particular game.”

Funk made 7-of-13 shots from the field, including 4-for-8 from three-point range.

Utah State, the nation’s top 3-point field goal shooting team (42.8 percent prior to Tuesday) did not disappoint against the Cowboys as the Aggies shot 44.4 percent from beyond the arc (8-of-18).

“My shot felt real good and it’s just kind of who we are as a team,” Funk said. “Shots just come to the open guy and it’s your responsibility to knock them down. Guys found me when I was open and vice versa. I think we shot the ball pretty well tonight. I think we had 21 assists on 30 made field goals. That’s kind of who we are. That’s Aggie basketball.”

Utah State led 40-26 at the half and led 75-50 with 4:51 left on a dunk by Akin.

The Aggies had 21 assists on 31 made baskets, led by Steven Ashworth with seven assists. Starting in place of the injured Rylan Jones, Ashworth filled the stat sheet for the Aggies with eight points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

The Utah State defense held the Cowboys to 39.1 percent shooting.

Utah State also out-rebounded Wyoming 43-34.

“Last game we didn’t do that good of a job on the defensive glass,” Akin said. “That was a point of emphasis for us the last couple of days to reinforce that. Just rebound, rebound, rebound.”

Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming with 20 points, while Jeremiah Oden added 13.

The Aggies next play at Nevada Friday night at 9:00 p.m.