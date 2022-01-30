Six Aggies score in double figures as Utah State cruises past Nevada, 78-49

RENO, Nev. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State basketball team may have turned a corner.

After ending a 4-game losing skid on Wednesday against San Diego State, the Aggies absolutely dominated Nevada on Saturday, blasting the Wolf Pack on the road, 78-49.

Justin Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock paced six Utah State players in double-figure scoring with 12 points apiece as the Aggies rolled to a 78-49 win over Nevada in a Mountain West men’s basketball game Saturday night at the Lawlor Events Center.

Steven Ashworth and Max Shulga each scored 11 for Utah State (12-9, 3-5 MW), while Brandon Horvath and junior guard Sean Bairstow were the final two Aggies to score in double figures, chipping in 10 points apiece.

Every player that dressed for Utah State played in the game. The 29-point win is the largest margin of victory in series history, besting the previous 28-point victory by the Aggies during the 1937-38 season (65-37).

Desmond Cambridge Jr. led the Wolf Pack (9-9, 3-4 MW) with 12 points, while Will Baker chipped in 11.

The Aggies shot 56.3 percent from the field (18-for-32) in the opening half, building a 45-27 lead at the break. Conversely, Nevada shot just 31.0 percent for the contest (18-of-58), and was just 2-for-15 from deep, including 1-for-10 in the opening half.

Utah State ended the night shooting 50 percent (30-of-60), including 37.0 percent from beyond the arc (10-of-27), and 80.0 percent from the free throw line (8-of-10).

The Aggies took control of the game during the final 10 minutes of the opening half. Following a layup by Baker, the Wolf Pack only trailed 19-17 with 9:54 to go.

However, Utah State’s defense forced Nevada to miss eight of its final 12 shots of the half, while the Wolf Pack committed six turnovers. The Aggies used a 12-2 run to open a 31-19 lead, then made it 40-23 when Ashworth converted an old fashioned three-point play.

Baker scored the first two points of the second half, but the Aggies answered with a 9-0 run, including four by Bean.

Horvath led Utah State with seven rebounds and Ashworth added six to help the guests out-board Nevada 41-31. Ashworth also dished out a career-high-tying seven assists as the Aggies tallied 22 assists on 30 made baskets.

The Aggies open a three-game homestand on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m., when Utah State welcomes Air Force to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.