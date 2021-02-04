Utah State cruises past Fresno State, 69-53

FRESNO, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State used another stifling defensive effort to pull away for a 69-53 victory at Fresno State on Thursday night, moving to 14-5 on the year and 11-2 in the Mountain West.

The Aggies have now held opponents to fewer than 60 points nine times in league play and 10 times this season.

Neemias Queta has been the key to the Utah State defense, as he finished with five blocks and moved to third in a single season in Utah State history with 58 on the year. Queta is chasing his own school record of 84 that he set during his freshman campaign in 2018-19.

Queta also led the Aggies on the offensive end, scoring a game-high 14 points and adding a game-high-tying five boards.

Queta was joined in double figures by Alphonso Anderson with 13 and Steven Ashworth with 10. Both Anderson and Ashworth came off the bench for the Aggies as the Utah State reserves totaled 32 points in the game, the most since a 35-point performance against New Mexico on Jan. 8.

“Good road win for the Aggies,” said head coach Craig Smith. “These guys were 7-1 at home, have been out-scoring people by 15 a game at home. It wasn’t a painting by Van Gogh, it looked more like me drawing stick men. Credit them. It showed that we were – I don’t want to say rusty – but we hadn’t played a game for eight days. It takes awhile to measure the other team up. We were a little disjointed on offense, specifically in the first half.”

Utah State led for all but 30 seconds in the game after a Queta layup gave the Aggies the opening points of the contest. A 3-point bucket by the Bulldogs gave the home side its only lead of the game, 17-16, with 9:07 to play in the first half. The triple was answered on the very next possession by the Aggies, when Ashworth connected on the first of his two from downtown during the opening half to put the Aggies up 19-17 with 8:37 to play.

Utah State’s lead grew to as much as eight during the first 20 minutes, as redshirt junior guard Marco Anthony converted an and-1 to give the Aggies a 31-23 lead with a little over two minutes to play. Another old-fashioned 3-point play by the Bulldogs trimmed the Utah State lead to four at the break, 33-29.

Queta capped an 11-0 run by Utah State midway through the second half with a layup to give the Aggies a 51-35 lead with 11:28 to play. Anderson’s and-1 with 6:45 to play gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 62-42, as the game never got any closer than 16 down the stretch.

“I’m proud of how we played in the second half,” Smith said. “We really established Queta inside, and that makes the game easier for everybody. I thought we defended very hard, and executed our game plan. We made it a lot more difficult for them in the second half. We had 17 assists on 26 made baskets, that’s an outstanding number. Our bench was outstanding tonight, we scored 32 points off the bench. Our bench was big for us tonight.”

Utah State finished the game shooting 50.0 percent (26-of-52) from the floor, and 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from behind the 3-point line. The Aggies have now shot 50 percent or better from the floor in seven games this year and are a perfect 7-0 in each of those contests.

The teams return to the court on Saturday, tipping the second game of the two-game set at 8 p.m.