LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State improved to 11-1 at home this year, holding off a New Mexico rally to beat the Lobos Wednesday night, 84-73.

Sean Bairstow made 8-of-12 shots and matched a career high with 20 points, while Steven Ashworth had 19 as the Aggies improved to 18-5 overall, 7-3 in the Mountain West Conference.

Dan Akin had 16 points off the bench to go along with a career-high five assists, and Max Shulga sank three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points.

Utah State has now won six straight games over New Mexico and nine of its last ten against the Lobos.

The Aggies stormed out to a 46-27 lead at the half, and led by as many as 20 points in the second half, before New Mexico cut the deficit to eight with 10:28 to play. But that was as close as they would get.

Both teams shot the ball well, with Utah State making 46.3 percent of its shots from the field, while the Lobos sank 49.2 percent. The difference in the game came at the free throw line, where the Aggies made 27 of 31 shots, while New Mexico was 11 of 16.

Utah State as now won four of its last five games, and next plays at Colorado State Saturday, February 4th.