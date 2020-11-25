Utah State collapses down the stretch and loses to VCU, 85-69

Rams close the game on a 31-9 run to beat Aggies in season opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State basketball team dropped its season opener to VCU in the first round of the Crossover Classic, 85-69.

The Rams closed the game on a 31-9 run, erasing Utah State’s 10-point second half lead.

Neemias Queta led the Aggies with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Justin Bean added 13 points.

But Na’Shon Hyland led VCU with 23 points, as the Rams forced 18 Utah State turnovers, tied for the most in the Craig Smith era.

“In the last 14 minutes, it was a train wreck in every way, shape and form,” Utah State head coach Craig Smith said. “We missed a lot of point-blank shots, certainly we turned it over. We are very inexperienced in the backcourt, and that certainly showed. I thought we kind of lost our poise.”

Freshman Rollie Worster scored 10 points in his first career game for the Aggies.

The Aggies were scheduled to play Wichita State in the first round of the tournament, but the Shockers had to withdraw after COVID-19 problems.

Utah State will now play South Dakota State in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.