LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced the signing of 23 total players, 11 high school athletes, 10 junior college transfers and two four-year transfers on Early National Signing Day.



Of the 23 players, 16 will enroll at Utah State in January for the 2023 spring semester.



Overall, 12 of Utah State’s signees are rated as at least a three-star recruit, which includes one player being rated as a four-star recruit.



The state of Utah produced the most signees with nine, followed by six players from California, two players from both Florida and Georgia, and one player each from Alabama, Hawaii, Louisiana and Texas.



Eleven of Anderson’s signees are defensive players with five defensive backs, five defensive linemen and one linebacker. Of the 12 offensive players that signed, three are running backs, three are wide receivers, and three are offensive linemen, to go along with two tight ends and one quarterback.



Utah State will announce its complete 2023 signing class on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (11)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown High School/Last School Zion Andreasen^ DE 6-4 225 Fr. HS Salt Lake City, Utah East HS Jaydon Bailey RB 5-10 185 Fr. HS Cibolo, Texas Steele HS Zakkarii Black RB 5-9 140 Fr. HS Covina, California Charter Oak HS Hyrum Dewsnup OL 6-3 270 Fr. HS Naples, Florida Gulf Coast HS Justice Ena^ DT 6-4 280 Fr. HS Smithfield, Utah Sky View HS McCae Hillstead^ QB 5-10 185 Fr. HS Lehi, Utah Skyridge HS Will Monney^ TE 6-4 210 Fr. HS Springville, Utah Springville HS Jackson Olsen WR 6-3 175 Fr. HS Millville, Utah Ridgeline HS Jr Sia OL 6-6 310 Fr. HS Herriman, Utah Mountain Ridge HS Kadiyon Sweat S 6-1 180 Fr. HS Lehi, Utah Lehi HS Taliafi Taala OL 6-7 290 Fr. HS Sandy, Utah Alta HS

JUNIOR COLLEGE TRANSFERS (10)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown High School/Last School Isaiah Alonzo^ TE 6-5 250 Jr. JC Irvine, California Mater Dei HS/Orange Coast College Davon Booth^ RB 5-10 200 Jr. JC El Monte, California El Monte HS/Cerritos College Kahanu Davis^ WR 5-11 185 Jr. JC Kapa’a, Hawaii Kapa’a HS/Southwestern College Micah Davis^ WR 5-11 185 Jr. JC Atlanta, Georgia Harrison HS/Iowa Western CC Ronald Fuselier^ CB 6-0 180 Jr. JC Richmond Hill, Georgia Richmond Hill HS/Allan Hancock College Jaylen Martin^ CB 6-2 175 So. JC Los Angeles, California Roosevelt HS/East Los Angeles College Clifton Mosley, Jr.^ DT 6-4 325 So. JC Shreveport, Louisiana Calvary Baptist Academy/Navarro CC Cian Slone^ DE 6-4 220 Jr. JC Rocklin, California Rocklin HS/American River College Javar Strong^ S 6-3 185 So. JC Cherokee, Alabama Muscle Shoals HS/Hutchinson CC Maka Tu’akoi^ DE 6-5 210 So. JC West Jordan, Utah Alta HS/Independence CC

FOUR-YEAR TRANSFERS (2)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown High School/Last School Gavin Barthiel^ LB 6-2 210 So. TR Lakeland, Florida Lake Gibson (FL) HS/Washington State Malone Mataele^ S 5-11 185 Sr. TR Placentia, California Santa Margarita Catholic HS/Utah

2023 UTAH STATE FOOTBALL SIGNEES BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION

ISAIAH ALONZO TE • 6-5 • 250 • JR • JC • Irvine, California (Mater Dei HS/Orange Coast College)

Junior College: Had 21 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California.. Had a season-high five catches for a season-best 64 yards against Santa Barbara College.

High School: Prepped at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California… Helped the Monarchs to a perfect 15-0 record during his senior season.

Personal: Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester.

ZION ANDREASEN DE • 6-4 • 225 • FR • HS • Salt Lake City, Utah (East HS)

High School: Earned Utah Class 5A first-team all-state and all-region honors as a prep senior at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah… Had 93 tackles, including 18.5 sacks, to go along with 11 pass breakups… Had a career-high 10 tackles against Skyline HS and posted a career-best 4.0 sacks against Brighton HS… Overall, he had multiple sacks in five games during his senior season… Added 35 tackles as a junior… Also competes in track & field.

Personal: Son of Kory Andreasen and Angela Waller… Has two sisters… His dad played football at Kansas State… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… Last name is pronounced Ann-dray-sen.

JAYDON BAILEY RB • 5-10 • 185 • FR • HS • Cibolo, Texas (Steele HS)

High School: Three-star recruit by both ESPN.com and 247Sports.com… Was named the Texas Class 6A Region IV District 27 Offensive MVP following his senior season at Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas, as he helped the Knights to an 11-1 record, including a 5-0 league mark… Rushed for 1,778 yards on 262 carries (6.8 ypc) and 31 touchdowns as a prep senior… Added six receptions for 102 yards… Had nine 100-yard games, including a career-high 212 yards on a career-best 42 carries with a career-high five touchdowns against Judson HS… Also had a pair of two-point conversions against Judson HS to set the school record for points scored in a game with 34, while his five touchdowns tied the school record… Rushed for 201 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns against Brennan HS and 201 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns against Johnson HS… Had four rushing touchdowns in two other games… Earned first-team all-district honors as a junior, rushing for 1,000 yards on 182 carries (5.5 ypc) and nine touchdowns, to go along with four receptions for 54 yards and another score… Had five 100-yard rushing games during the season, including a season-best 201 yards on 25 carries against Judson HS… Rushed for 137 yards on 27 carries and a season-best three touchdowns against Hendrickson HS… Carried the ball 49 times for 278 yards (5.7 ypc) and four touchdowns as a freshman… Helped the Knights win back-to-back district titles during his junior and senior seasons… Also competes in track & field.

Personal: Son of Andre and Jennifer Bailey… Has three sisters… His uncle, Eddie Anderson, played football for Fort Valley State and in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, while his uncle Dominko Anderson, played football at Auburn.

GAVIN BARTHIEL LB • 6-2 • 210 • SO • TR • Lakeland, Florida (Lake Gibson HS/Washington State)

Previous School: Spent two seasons at Washington State as he redshirted in 2021 and appeared in five games this past season, primarily on special teams.

High School: Three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.Com and 247Sports.com… Rated as the No. 49 outside linebacker in the nation by ESPN. com… Named to the Sports Illustrated All-America Watch List during his senior season at Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida… Was a Super 16 selection as a prep senior, as he recorded 72 tackles, which included 3.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss, to go along with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception that he returned 99 yards for a touchdown… Earned third-team all-county honors following his junior season as he recorded 79 tackles, which included 4.0 tackles for loss, to go along with six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception… Made 30 tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss, as a sophomore.

Personal: Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… Last name is pronounced Bar-theel.

ZAKKARII BLACK RB • 5-9 • 140 • FR • HS • Covina, California (Charter Oak HS)

High School: Earned California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) first-team all-Mountain West League honors as a prep senior at Charter Oak High School in Covina, California… Helped the Chargers win league titles in his sophomore and senior seasons… Produced 1,123 all-purpose yards during his senior season, as he rushed for 685 yards on 110 carries (6.2 ypc) and seven touchdowns, caught 33 passes for 438 yards (13.3 ypr) and five touchdowns, and had 121 return yards as he returned three kickoffs for 83 yards (27.7 ypr) and three punts for 38 yards (12.7 ypr)… Rushed for a season-high 157 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown against Los Altos HS… Had a season-best 94 receiving yards on three receptions and one touchdown against Northview HS… Had a season-high seven receptions against Bonita HS… Also competed in track & field.

Personal: Son of John Black and Genevieve Patterson… First name is pronounced Zuh-car-ee.

DAVON BOOTH RB • 5-10 • 200 • JR • JC • El Monte, California (El Monte HS/Cerritos College)

Junior College: Earned California Community College Football Coaches Association All-America honors as a sophomore at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California, as he rushed for 1,442 yards on 223 carries (6.5 ypc) and eight touchdowns, to go along with 22 receptions for 179 yards (8.1 ypr) and two scores… Was also named first-team all-Central League as he led the Falcons to an 8-3 record… Was named the MVP of the Western State Bowl Game as he rushed for 118 yards on 34 carries in a 35-28 win against Long Beach City College… Had eight 100-yard rushing games during the season, including a career-high 286 yards on 39 carries and two touchdowns, against Riverside College… Rushed for 564 yards on 122 carries (4.6 ypc) and seven touchdowns, to go along with 11 receptions for 171 yards (15.5 ypr) and one touchdown as a freshman… Gained a season-high 115 yards on 14 carries (8.2 ypc) and one touchdown against San Diego Mesa College.

High School: Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com… A two-time first-team all-Southern Section all-state selection at El Monte (California) High School, helping the Lions to a California Interscholastic Federation State Championship during his senior season… Was named the Mid Valley Sports Player of the Year as both a junior and senior… Also named the Mission Valley League and Division 12 MVP as both a junior and senior… Was named the LA Times Back of the Year as a prep senior, rushing for 2,935 yards on 239 carries (12.3 ypc) and 36 touchdowns, and catching 22 passes for 627 yards (28.5 ypr) and 11 touchdowns… Overall, he had eight 200-yard rushing games, which included a career-best 315 yards against Serra HS… Rushed for 2,429 yards on 161 carries (15.1 ypc) and 31 touchdowns as a junior… Also competed in track & field.

Personal: Son of Patrice Booth… Has seven brothers and four sisters… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… First name is pronounced Duh-von.

KAHANU DAVIS WR • 5-11 • 185 • JR • JC • Kapa’a, Hawaii (Kapa’a HS/Southwestern College)

Junior College: Spent two seasons at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California… Caught 25 passes for 498 yards (19.9 ypr) and five touchdowns as a sophomore… Had three 100-yard receiving games, including a season-high-tying five receptions for 102 yards and a career-best two touchdowns against Chaffey College… Had three receptions for 105 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown, against Canyons College… And, had two receptions for a career-best 115 yards, including a career-long 96-yard touchdown, against Saddleback College… Also returned five kickoffs for 100 yards… Played quarterback during the last four games of his freshman campaign and was 60-of-127 (.472) passing for 597 yards and six touchdowns… Also rushed for 71 yards on 33 carries (2.2 ypc) and one touchdown, and had 11 receptions for 85 yards (7.7 ypr)… Had three touchdown passes against San Bernardino Valley College, as he was 16-of-26 for 147 yards.

High School: Was named the Kauai Interscholastic Federation Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-state honors following his senior season in 2019 at Kapa’a High School in Kapa’a, Hawaii… Helped the Warriors to a 9-2 record, including a 7-0 mark in the Kauai League, as he scored 24 touchdowns during the year… Was a member of the National Honor Society… Also competed in track & field.

Personal: One of two children of Kaimi and Marla Davis… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… First name is pronounced Kuhhuh-new.

MICAH DAVIS WR • 5-11 • 185 • JR • JC • Atlanta, Georgia (Harrison HS/Iowa Western CC)

Junior College: Spent the 2022 season at Iowa Western Community College and led the nation with 326 yards on 29 punt returns (11.2 ypr) as he earned first-team all-conference accolades… Helped the Reivers to a 10-2 record and a National Junior College Athletics Association National Championship after posting a 31-0 win against Hutchinson CC in the title game… Had 33 receptions for 289 yards (8.8 ypr) and two touchdowns on the season… Also carried the ball 10 times for 117 yards… Added 11 kickoff returns for 229 yards (20.8 ypr)… Had a season-high five receptions for a season-best 70 yards against Garden City CC… Also had three receptions for 67 yards against Coffeyville CC. Previous School: Spent two seasons (2020-21) at the United States Air Force Academy… Played in eight games during the 2021 campaign, as he rushed for 360 yards on 47 carries (7.7 ypr) and four touchdowns, and caught 10 passes for 221 yards (22.1 ypr) and two touchdowns… Carried the ball four times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and had two receptions for 27 yards, against Lafayette in the season opener… Had four receptions for 110 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, to go along with seven carries for 32 yards and another score, in a loss to Utah State… Carried the ball 12 times for 93 yards and one touchdown, and added one reception for 24 yards, against Florida Atlantic… Appeared in four games in 2020, recording one tackle on special teams.

High School: A three-time all-region selection as a return specialist and two-time all-region selection as a wide receiver at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia… Helped the Hoyas to three-straight 6A region championships and a 28-9 record… Finished his high school career with 72 catches for 1,374 yards and 19 touchdowns, to go along with 401 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as he averaged 19.1 yards per catch and 6.3 yards per carry… Also returned kicks and punts as he had 1,923 all-purpose yards… Played with current NFL quarterback Justin Fields… Was an Underclass All-American in baseball, along with earning all-region honors… Participated with Nine Inning Baseball for seven years… Was also a member of the East Cobb Braves… Initially committed to Georgia to play baseball… Also played basketball in high school.

Personal: Son of Dexter and LaShea Davis… His father played football at Clemson and spent five years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester.

HYRUM DEWSNUP OL • 6-3 • 270 • FR • HS • Naples, Florida (Gulf Coast HS)

High School: Was a two-time first team all-conference and all-area selection as an offensive lineman for Gulf Coast High School (Naples, Florida)… Helped the Sharks to an 8-3 record during his senior season and a Florida Class 4S District 16 league championship… Helped Gulf Coast HS average 172.2 yards rushing and 133.7 yards passing en route to 22.9 points per game.

JUSTICE ENA DT • 6-4 • 280 • FR • HS • Smithfield, Utah (Sky View HS)

High School: Earned Utah Class 4A first-team all-state honors as an offensive lineman during the 2019 season as a prep senior at Sky View High School in Smithfield, Utah… The 35th-best overall high school recruit in the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Helped the Bobcats earn their first-ever state championship with a 13-1 record in 2019… Spent significant time on both the offensive and defensive line during his high school career… Only allowed one sack during his senior season… Anchored a Sky View offense that averaged 38.8 points per contest, and a defense that recorded six shutouts and allowed just 10.7 points per game… Totaled 62 tackles and 2.0 sacks as a senior… Began his prep career at Clearfield (Utah) High School, where he recorded 29 tackles, which included 3.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss, in just six games as a junior.

Personal: Son of Justin and Dana Ena… Has one sister… His dad, who is the defensive line coach at San Diego State and spent two years on staff at Utah State (2019-20), played football at BYU and spent four years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans… Served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fort Lauderdale, Florida…. Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… Last name is pronounced Eh-nuh.

RONALD FUSELIER CB • 6-0 • 180 • JR • JC • Richmond Hill, Georgia (Richmond Hill HS/Allan Hancock College)

Junior College: Earned second-team all-National North League honors at cornerback as a sophomore at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California, as he had 22 tackles and led the team with 12 pass breakups, to go along with one blocked kick… Had a career-high four pass breakups and a blocked kick against Long Beach City College… Earned first-team all-league honors as a freshman as he had 40 tackles and three interceptions, to go along with eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.

High School: Earned Georgia Class 2-A honorable mention all-region honors at cornerback as a prep senior at Richmond Hill High School, as he recorded 27 tackles, to go along with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception… Also competed in basketball and track & field.

Personal: Son of LaRhonda Fuller… Has four sisters and two brothers… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… Last name is pronounced Few-zuh-leer.

McCAE HILLSTEAD QB • 5-10 • 185 • FR • HS • Lehi, Utah (Skyridge HS)

High School: Three-star recruit that is rated as the No. 15 prospect from the state of Utah and the 60th-best quarterback in the nation according to 247Sports.com… Also a three-star recruit by ESPN.com and Rivals.com.. As a three-year starter at Skyridge High School (Lehi, Utah), he was 491-of-816 (.602) passing for 6,898 yards with 73 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, while rushing for 1,791 yards on 327 carries (5.5 ypc) and 35 touchdowns… During his career, he had five 300-yard passing games and five 100-yard rushing outings… Threw three-plus touchdown passes in 13 games and rushed for multiple touchdowns in nine games… Earned Utah Class 6A second-team all-state honors as a senior as he led Skyridge HS to the state championship, as he was 102-of-159 (.642) passing for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, to go along with 51 carries for 291 yards (5.7 ypc) and seven touchdowns… Missed six games during the season due to injury… Was 15-of-23 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns against Davis HS in the first round of the state playoffs… Earned honorable mention all-state and first-team all-region honors as a junior, as he was 195-of-353 (.552) passing for 2,494 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for 814 yards on 122 carries (6.7 ypc) and 13 touchdowns… Passed for a season-high 302 yards against American Fork HS, as he was 24-of-41 with two touchdowns… Had a season-high three touchdowns in five different games… Also had four 100-yard rushing games during the year, including a career-high 172 yards on 10 carries against Pleasant Grove HS… As a sophomore, he was 194-of-304 (.638) passing for 3,077 yards and 35 touchdowns, to go along with 686 rushing yards on 154 carries (4.5 ypc) and 15 touchdowns… Had four 300-yard passing games during the year, including a career-high 379 yards on 19-of-28 with three touchdowns against Orem HS… Had a career-high six touchdown passes against Jordan HS… Also rushed for a season-high 104 yards on 20 carries against American Fork HS, and had a career-high three rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games against Westlake HS and Herriman HS.

Personal: One of four sons of David and Kara Hillstead… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester.

JAYLEN MARTIN CB • 6-2 • 175 • SO • JC • Los Angeles, California (Roosevelt HS/East Los Angeles College)

Junior College: Had 40 tackles, which included 2.5 tackles for loss, to go along with five interceptions, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a quarterback hurry as a redshirt freshman at East Los Angeles College… Had a season-high seven tackles, including a season-best 1.5 tackles for loss, to go along with a season-high two pass breakups against Saddleback College. Previous School: Spent three seasons at California (2019-21)… Redshirted in 2019 as he appeared in two games… Had two tackles against USC and also played against Arizona State.

High School: A consensus three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com… Was rated as the 77th-best prospect in the state of California by 247Sports.com… Earned California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) second-team all-league honors as a prep senior at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, California… Had 29 tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss, to go along with 12 pass breakups and one interception during his senior season… As a junior, he posted 30 tackles, which included 3.0 tackles for loss, to go along with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Personal: Son of William Martin and LaKia Mozell… His uncle, Maurice Spillers, played basketball at Utah State from 1994-97… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester.

MALONE MATAELE S • 5-11 • 185 • SR • TR • Placentia, California (Santa Margarita HS/Utah)

Previous School: Played in 35 games with 11 starts across five seasons (2018-22) at Utah… Recorded 43 tackles, which included 2.5 tackles for loss, to go along with six pass breakups and one interception… His lone interception was against No. 10 Oregon in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship game… Played in eight games with four starts during the 2022 season and finished the year with six tackles… Saw action in 11 games during the 2021 campaign, including five starts… Had 28 tackles, which included 2.5 tackles for loss, to go along with two pass breakups and an interception… Tied his career high with five tackles against BYU and had a career-best 1.5 tackles for loss at San Diego State… Also had three tackles against No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl… Played in five games in 2020, including starting each of the last two… Posted five tackles and three pass breakups on the year… Appeared in eight games during the 2019 season and had four total tackles, including a season-high three against Oregon State… Redshirted during his first season in 2018, as he appeared in four games.

High School: Three-star recruit according to Rivals.com and 247Sports.com… Earned California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) first-team all-Trinity League honors and second-team all-county honors following his senior season at Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, as he had 1,576 all-purpose yards and scored 13 total touchdowns… Caught 38 passes for 450 yards (11.8 ypr) and four touchdowns and rushed for 306 yards on 49 carries (6.2 ypc) and nine touchdowns… Had a career-high 115 receiving yards on three catches with one touchdown against JSerra Catholic HS… Also returned 21 kickoffs for 626 yards (29.8 ypr) and 12 punts for 194 yards (16.2 ypr)… Posted 1,341 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns as a junior… Returned 25 kickoffs for 711 yards and two touchdowns and 16 punts for 279 yards (17.4 ypr)… Also rushed for 245 yards on 45 carries (5.4 ypc) and five touchdowns and caught nine passes for 106 yards and one score… Returned five kickoffs for 270 yards (54.0 ypr) and two touchdowns against Mission Viejo HS… Returned two punts for 107 yards (53.5 ypr) and two touchdowns against King HS… Added 31 tackles and five pass breakups on defense… Played at Orange Lutheran HS as a sophomore, recording 46 tackles, which included 1.0 tackles for loss, to go along with two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery… Also had 263 all-purpose yards as he rushed for 119 yards on 22 carries, had 78 kick return yards on four attempts and 66 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Personal: Son of Lodley and Farren Mataele… Has two brothers and one sister… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… Last name is pronounced Mah-tah-elle.

WILL MONNEY TE • 6-4 • 210 • FR • HS • Springville, Utah (Springville HS)

High School: Three-star recruit that is rated as the No. 24 prospect in the state of Utah and 86th-best tight end in the nation according to 247Sports.com… Earned all-region honors as a prep senior at Springville (Utah) High School, as he caught 31 passes for 443 yards (14.3 ypr) and three touchdowns… Had a career-high eight receptions for a career-best 110 yards and one touchdown against Maple Mountain HS… Had a season-long 39-yard touchdown catch against Riverton HS… An academic all-state selection.

Personal: One of four children of Patrick and Heidi Monney… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… Last name is pronounced Money.

CLIFTON MOSLEY JR. DT • 6-4 • 325 • SO • JC • Shreveport, Louisiana (Calvary Baptist Academy/Navarro CC)

Junior College: Earned Southwest Junior College Football Conference second-team honors as a freshman at Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas, as he recorded 39 tackles, which included 6.0 tackles for loss, to go along with one fumble recovery… Had a career-high 12 tackles against Cisco College and returned a fumble for a touchdown against Northeast Oklahoma A&M.

High School: Was named the Louisiana Class 2A District 1 Defensive MVP as a prep senior at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, as he had 35 tackles, which included 4.0 sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss, to go along with nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries… Had a career-high 6.0 tackles for loss against Rayville HS, while adding five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries… Played in just two games as a junior… Had a career-high eight tackles against Union Parish HS… Had 106 total tackles during his high school career, which included 10.0 sacks and 21.0 tackles for loss, to go along with 10 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries… Also played basketball.

Personal: Son of Clifton Mosley Sr. and Renita Morris… Has five brothers and two sisters… His cousin, Robert Rochelle, plays in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester.

JACKSON OLSEN WR • 6-3 • 175 • FR • HS • Millville, Utah (Ridgeline HS)

High School: Three-star recruit that is rated as the No. 22 prospect in the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Played in just six games due to injury during his senior season at Ridgeline High School in Millville, Utah… Caught 25 passes for 328 yards (13.1 ypc) with three touchdowns, rushed for 136 yards (54.7 ypr) on 13 carries and one touchdown, and completed 13-of-14 passes for 94 yards (22.7 ypc)… Had a season-high nine receptions for a season-best 137 yards against Snow Canyon HS… Rushed for a season-high 133 yards on 12 carries (11.1 ypr) and one touchdown, while completing all 12 of his passes for 88 yards, against Bonneville HS… Returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown against Stansbury HS… Earned Utah Class 4A first-team all-state honors following his junior season as he helped led the Riverhawks to a 13-0 record and a state championship… Had 63 receptions for 1,125 yards (17.9 ypr) and 17 touchdowns, returned four kickoffs for 222 yards (55.5 ypr) and two touchdowns, and rushed for 55 yards on four carries (13.8 ypr) and one touchdown… Had three 100-yard receiving games during the year… Had five receptions for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns against Logan HS, a career-high seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown against Box Elder HS, and four receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown against Mountain Crest HS… Also had seven receptions against Stansbury HS and Dixie HS… Caught at least one touchdown pass in all but one game and had multiple touchdown receptions in four games… Returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against Crimson Cliffs HS… Also had a kickoff return for a touchdown against Mountain Crest HS.

Personal: Son of Jared Olsen and Jill Douglas… Has one brother and one sister… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester.

JR SIA OL • 6-6 • 310 • FR • HS • Herriman, Utah (Mountain Ridge HS)

High School: Three-star recruit that is rated as the No. 11 prospect in the state of Utah and 84th-best tackle in the nation according to 247Sports. com… Three-star recruit by Rivals.com, as well… Earned Utah Class 6A first-team all-state and all-region honors following his senior season at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, Utah… Started every game of his high school career (43) along the offensive line… Scored a rushing touchdown in the final game of the season… Earned first-team all-region and honorable mention all-state honors as a junior… Also plays basketball.

Personal: Last name is pronounced See-yuh.

CIAN SLONE DE • 6-4 • 220 • JR • JC • Rocklin, California (Rocklin HS/American River College)

Junior College: Named a California Community College Football Coaches Association All-American and the state’s Defensive MVP as a sophomore in 2022, as he helped American River College (North Highlands, California) to an 8-4 overall record, including a league title with a 5-0 record… Finished the season with 84 tackles, which included 12.0 sacks and 22.0 tackles for loss, to go along with a forced fumble, as he led the team in both sacks and tackles for loss, and ranked second in total tackles… Had a season-high 12 tackles against both Sacramento City College and Laney College… Posted four double-digit tackle games during the year… Added a season-best 4.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss against Sacramento City College, and had 4.5 tackles for loss against Laney College… Had at least 1.0 tackles for loss in 10 of the 11 games he played in… Recorded 39 tackles as a freshman, which included 0.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one pass breakup… Had a season-high nine tackles against San Francisco City College and seven tackles against Laney College.

High School: Had 77 tackles, which included 6.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one interception, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup as a prep junior at Rocklin (California) High School… Had two double-digit tackle games… Posted a career-high 11 stops, including a career-best 3.0 tackles for loss, against Folsom HS… Did not play during his senior season due to injury.

Personal: One of three sons of Tim and Susan Slone… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… First name is pronounced Key-un.

JAVAR STRONG S • 6-3 • 185 • SO • JC • Cherokee, Alabama (Muscle Shoals HS/Hutchinson CC)

Junior College: Earned Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honorable mention honors as a freshman at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, as he recorded 48 tackles, which included 0.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery… Helped the Blue Dragons to an 11-1 record and a National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) National Championship runner-up finish… Also won the Jayhawk Conference title with a perfect 6-0 record… Had a season-high 10 tackles, to go along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery, against Coffeyville CC… Had nine tackles against Iowa Central CC and intercepted a pass against Ellsworth CC.

Previous School: Spent the 2020 season at Arkansas State, as he appeared in nine games and recorded 20 tackles, which included 1.0 tackles for loss… Had a season-high five tackles against both Louisiana and South Alabama.

High School: Three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.com… Earned Alabama Class 6A first-team all-state honors at defensive back as a prep senior at Muscle Shoals (Alabama) High School as he helped the Trojans to a 12-1 record and the state playoffs.

Personal: Son of Ryan Harry and Ashlee Strong… Has one brother and one sister… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester.

KADIYON SWEAT S • 6-1 • 180 • FR • HS • Lehi, Utah (Lehi HS)

High School: Three-star recruit that is rated as the No. 26 prospect from the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Helped lead Lehi (Utah) High School to back-to-back 5A state championships… Concluded his prep career with 217 tackles, 26 interceptions, 29 pass breakups, 2,882 allpurpose yards and 11 total touchdowns, including four pick-sixes… As a prep senior, he earned first-team all-state honors, was the Utah Valley Player of the Year, and was named the Utah Class 5A Region 8 MVP as he had 57 tackles, which included 3.0 tackles for loss, to go along with 10 interceptions and eight pass breakups… Also had 876 all-purpose yards as he returned 14 kickoffs for 321 yards (22.9 ypr), 35 punts for 374 yards (10.7 ypr) and 10 interceptions for 180 yards… Scored four touchdowns during the season as he had a 76-yard interception return against Orem HS, a 22-yard interception return against Jordan HS, a 93-yard kickoff return against Orem HS and a 1-yard scoring run against Stansbury HS… Had a career-high 14 tackles against Timpview HS in the state championship game and 10 tackles against Alta HS… Earned first-team allstate honors following his junior season as he had 73 tackles, nine interceptions and 10 pass breakups… Had a season-high 10 tackles against Timpview HS… Had a career-high four pass breakups against Davis HS and two interceptions against both Fremont and Orem HS… Offensively, he caught 12 passes for 194 yards (16.2 ypr) and three touchdowns, while returning 23 kickoffs for 789 yards (34.3 ypr) and 38 punts for 422 yards (11.1 ypr)… Scored seven total touchdowns on the year, including an 87-yard kickoff return against Copper Hills HS and a 62-yard punt return against Alta HS… Had an interception return and a receiving touchdown against Fremont HS, and both a rushing and receiving touchdown against Salem Hills HS… Also had a touchdown catch against Davis HS… Recorded 60 tackles during his sophomore season, while adding five pass breakups and two interceptions… Also returned 26 punts for 210 yards (8.1 ypr) and nine kickoffs for 221 yards (24.6 ypr)… Returned an interception 60 yards for the score against Orem HS… Had 27 tackles as a freshman, while adding five interceptions and six pass breakups.

Personal: One of three children of Dane and Cassy Sweat… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… Name is pronounced Kaydee-un Ss-wet.

TALIAFI TAALA OL • 6-7 • 290 • FR • HS • Sandy, Utah (Alta HS)

High School: Four-star recruit by ESPN.com and three-star recurit by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com… Rated as the No. 6 prospect from the state of Utah and the 38th-best offensive tackle in the nation according to 247Sports.com… Was a four-year starter on the offensive line, recording 40 pancake blocks, for Alta High School in Sandy, Utah… Earned Utah Class 5A first-team all-state and first-team all-region honors following his senior season as he helped the Hawks advance to the second round of the state playoffs… Earned first-team all-region and honorable mention all-state honors as a junior.

Personal: Name is pronounced Tuh-lee-uh-fee Tuh-uh-luh.

MAKA TU’AKOI DE • 6-5 • 210 • SO • JC • West Jordan, Utah (Alta HS/Independence CC)

Junior College: Recorded 26 tackles, which included 6.0 tackles for loss, to go along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a redshirt freshman at Independence (Kansas) Community College… Had a season-high eight tackles against Iowa Western CC and posted a season-best 3.0 tackles for loss against Garden City CC… Redshirted during the 2021 season. High School: Earned honorable mention all-region honors as a prep senior at Alta High School in Sandy, Utah… As a prep senior, he recorded 43 tackles, which included 2.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss, to go along with four pass breakups… Had a season-best eight tackles against Mountain Ridge HS… Also played basketball.

Personal: One of four children of Paula and Shayla Tu’akoi… Will enroll at Utah State for the spring 2023 semester… His cousin, Zach Meyer, is a member of Utah State’s track & field team… Name is pronounced Muh-kuh Two-uh-koy.