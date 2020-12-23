Utah State blows out San Jose State again, 85-52

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State made sure there was no letdown in the final game of its two-game series with San José State after beating the Spartans by 45 on Monday night.

This time, it was somewhat closer. Rollie Worster scored 15 points to pace three Aggies in double figures, helping Utah State cruise to an 85-52 victory on Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Brock Miller chipped in 12 points for the Aggies (5-3, 2-0 Mountain West), who won for the fourth straight time and extended their winning streak to 30 consecutive home games against SJSU (1-4, 0-2 MW). Sophomore guard Sean Bairstow scored 11 off the bench.

“Our guys took care of business this week,” said USU head coach Craig Smith. “I’m really proud of how we played and the effort our guys played with. I thought we defended very well in both games. We were really focused and played connected on both ends of the floor. I don’t care who you play, when you play, you hold a team to 23 percent from the field and 20 percent from the 3-point line, you’re doing something really well.”

San José State shot an icy 23.4 percent from the field on the night (15-of-64) and just 20.0 percent from beyond the arc (4-of-20). The Spartans, who were led in scoring by Richard Washington’s 11 points, went to the free throw line 26 times, making 18 of them for a 69.2 percent clip.

All 15 players who dressed for the Aggies played at least one minute in the lop-sided affair, and 11 of them scored at least two points. Worster and Neemias Queta each dished out four assists, helping Utah State tally 19 helpers on 30 made baskets.

“Overall, we did a really good job of shutting them down defensively,” Queta said. “We shared the ball a lot. We’ve been improving a lot on our assist-to-turnover ratio, which has been a big key for us to keep getting better. Everybody played really well and shared the ball. That’s one of the key points for us to be where we want to be. We’ve just got to keep playing defense as hard as we’ve been playing if we want to be at the top of the Mountain West. We have to keep playing defense like we have the last four or five games.”

For the second straight game against the Spartans, Queta stuffed the state sheet as he also had nine points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in 20 minutes of work. Junior forward Justin Bean grabbed a game-best 12 boards, helping the Aggies outrebound the Spartans 54-44.

“Utah State is a really solid team,” said SJSU head coach Jean Prioleau. “They’re a really good team, and they’re a big team. They outrebounded us again. I thought our guys played harder for the majority of the game than they did the first night. Utah State’s size matters at this level. Hats off to them, I thought they played really well. Coach Smith does a great job with his group. We just have to regroup. Our league is really tough, relentless and unforgiving. That being said, I thought our guys played harder than they did the first night.”

Utah State shot 42.9 percent from the field (30-of-70), including 33.3 percent from 3-point range (8-of-24), and 68.0 percent from the charity stripe (17-of-25).

The Aggies, who enjoyed a 42-25 advantage at the break, led by as many as 35 in the second half.

Utah State will hit the road for the first time during Mountain West play when the Aggies travel to Air Force to face the Falcons on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, respectively.