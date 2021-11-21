Utah State beats Oklahoma to win Myrtle Beach Invitational, 73-70

CONWAY, S.C. (ABC4 Sports) – The Aggies are the kings of the beach.

The Utah State basketball captured the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship after beating Oklahoma Sunday afternoon, 73-70.

Justin Bean was named MVP of the tournament after recording game highs of 24 points and 19 rebounds. but it was Brock Miller that turned the tide for the Aggies at the end of the game.

With Utah State trailing 66-64 with just over two minutes to play, Miller knocked down a three-pointer, one of four for the senior guard during the game, to give the Aggies a 67-66 lead. Utah State never trailed from there, as Miller hit another triple with 27 seconds left and free throws by Bean down the stretch iced the victory for the Aggies.

Miller finished the game with 16 points, while Brandon Horvath added 13. RJ Eytle-Rock ended up with 10.

Utah State recorded season highs at the free throw line, connecting on 20-of-21 from the charity stripe.

Utah State trailed in the opening half until a 3-point basket by Horvath with 11:30 left gave the Aggies their first lead of the opening stanza, 16-14. Back-to-back turnovers by USU pushed the Sooners ahead 28-26 with 3:32 until the break, until free throws over the next two possessions by Utah State put the Aggies back up two, 30-28 with 1:36 on the clock.

USU took a 32-30 lead going into the half following a layup by Bean. Oklahoma opened the second half with four unanswered points and built a lead of as much as seven, 57-50, with just over nine minutes to play. The Sooners’ advantage held throughout the second half until Miller’s triple gave the Aggies the 67-66 advantage with 1:43 to play.

The championship marked the Aggies’ second in the last three years in a preseason tournament as Utah State won the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic in 2019.

Utah State returns to the court on Saturday, hosting UT Arlington on Nov. 27, at 7 p.m., inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.