Utah State advances to Myrtle Beach Invitational title game after blowout win

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State is having fun at the beach.

Rylan Jones scored 19 points, while Justin Bean added 17 points and seven rebounds, as Utah State advanced to the championship game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational with an 85-58 blowout win over New Mexico State Friday afternoon.

The Aggies (3-1) will take on either Oklahoma or Indiana State in the title game Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Utah State showed no fatigue coming off a double-overtime victory over Penn on Thursday. The Aggies dominated NMSU from the jump, building a 41-16 lead at the half, cruising to their third straight victory.

Jones, who scored 21 points against Penn, made seven of eight shots from the field. Bean, who had a career-high 33 points against the Quakers, made 8 of 12 from the field. Utah State shot 56 percent from the field, and 48 percent from 3-point land.

The Utah State defense did a number on NMSU, holding the Aggies to just 35 percent shooting.

Brandon Horvath added 12 points, while Max Shulga led the effort off the bench with 11 points.

Utah State outrebounded New Mexico State, 36-27.