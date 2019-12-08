Utah State accepts invite to Frisco Bowl against Kent State

Utah State running back Gerold Bright (1) gets tackled by Boise State linebacker Demitri Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Aggies are headed to Texas for the Frisco Bowl December 20th against Kent State.

The game will be played Friday bat 5:30 p.m. MT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air on ESPN2.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2019 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, the Utah State Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes” said Sean Johnson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to kicking off the bowl season with this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their great fan bases to Frisco, Texas. It will be an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium on December 20.”

Utah State 2-3 against current members of the Mid-American Conference in bowl games and its six matchups against teams from the MAC are the most against any league. In 1993, USU posted a 42-33 win against Ball State in the Las Vegas Bowl II. In 2011, USU lost to Ohio in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 24-23. In 2012, USU notched a 41-15 win over Toledo in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In 2013, USU defeated No. 24 Northern Illinois, 21-14, in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. And in 2015, USU lost to Akron in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 23-21.

All-time, this will be Utah State’s 14th bowl appearance in program history as it played in the 1946 Raisin Bowl, the 1947 Grape Bowl, the 1960 Sun Bowl, the 1961 Gotham Bowl, the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl, the 1997 Humanitarian Bowl, the 2011 and 2012 Famous Idaho Potato Bowls, the 2013 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl, the 2014 Gildan New Mexico Bowl, the 2015 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl and the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

Kent State is 6-6 on the season and finished tied for second in the East Division of the Mid-American Conference with a 5-3 record. The Golden Flashes enter the bowl game on a three-game winning streak. There is no common opponent between Utah State and Kent State this season.

This will be Kent State’s first bowl game since the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl, where it lost to Arkansas State, 17-13. All-time, KSU is 0-3 in bowl games.

Utah State is 7-5 on the season and finished in third place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West with a 6-2 league record following its 38-25 road win at New Mexico in its regular-season finale.

USU is led by junior QB Jordan Love, who is 263-of-434 (.606) passing for 3,085 yards (257.1 ypg) with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Senior RB Gerold Bright leads the team in rushing with 827 yards on 161 carries (5.1 ypc/68.9 ypg) with eight touchdowns, and senior graduate transfer WR Siaosi Mariner has a team-best 56 receptions for 874 yards (15.6 ypr/72.8 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Utah State has won at least seven games six times in the past nine years and 26 times in school history.

Utah State ranks among the top-40 teams in the nation in 14 statistical categories, including second in special teams touchdowns with three (two kickoff returns, one punt return), eighth in fumbles recovered with 12 (0.9 per game) and 12th in turnovers forced with 23 (1.92 per game). USU is also 15th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed with 56 (4.67 per game), 16th in three-and-outs forced (4.25 per game), 20th in punt returns (12.6 yards per return), 23rd in kickoff returns (23.5 yards per return), 30th with two defensive touchdowns, 31st in fumbles lost with six, 31st in passes intercepted with 11, 32nd in passing offense (275.9 yards per game), and 36th in fewest penalty yards per game (48.3) and sacks allowed with 19 (1.58 per game).