SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Mariah Lopez threw a complete game and struck out ten batters, as the Utah softball team advanced to the NCAA Regional Final with a 7-1 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon.

Lopez allowed just one run on six hits for her 20th victory of the season.

Ellessa Bonstrom became Utah’s all-time RBI leader with her 176th coming as part of a four-run sixth inning to blow the game open.

After Lopez escaped a bases loaded jam with a strikeout in the first inning, Abby Dayton brought home Shelbi Ortiz with a ground out in the top of the second inning to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Ole Miss tied the game in the third inning on an RBI triple by Keila Kamoku. But the Utes used two sacrifice flies by Kendall Lundberg and Ortiz in the top of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.

Aliya Belarde started the four-run sixth inning with a two-run double down the left field line to give the Utes a 5-1 advantage. Bonstrom then lined an RBI triple off the glove of a diving Jalia Lassiter in centerfield to make it 6-1. Sophie Jacquez capped the inning with another sacrifice fly to make it a 7-1 game.

Utah (39-13) will take on the winner of tonight’s elimination game between either Ole Miss, Baylor or Southern Illinois for the regional championship. Utah will have to be defeated twice to be eliminated.