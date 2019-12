SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – No. 5 Utah seeks first Pac-12 championship since joining the conference in 2011 and a possible spot in the four-team playoff when the Utes take on No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Ducks are looking for their third win in the title game and a spot in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks have won eight of the past 11 in the series but lost 32-25 last year on the road.

