Utah running back TJ Pledger declares for the NFL draft

Utah running back TJ Pledger (5) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After transferring from Oklahoma, Utah running back TJ Pledger will declare for the NFL draft after his one year at Utah.

The junior from Pacoima California rushed for 671 yards on 97 attempts for the Utes. Averaging 6.9 yards a carry and scoring six touchdowns.

Pledger also caught 10 passes for 107 yards.

Pledger’s best game of the season came against Arizona. He started in place for the injured Tavion Thomas. Pledger rushed 25 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

He went over 100 yards rushing four times, against Washington State, Stanford, Arizona, and Colorado.

In his lone year with the Utes, he set a record for the longest run from scrimmage in Utah history. Taking a carry near his own goal line and going 96 yards for the touchdown.

Pledger’s last game as a college athlete will be at the Rose Bowl as Utah takes on Ohio State on New Years Day.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28th, and ends on Saturday, April 30th.