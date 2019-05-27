Utah Royals players joins Real Sports Live Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Utah Royals join Real Sports Live prev next

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - The Utah Royals are off to a blazing hot start.

Fresh off a 2-0 victory over Orlando on Saturday, the Royals tied for first place in the National Women's Soccer League with a record of 4-1-1.

Despite losing six players to national teams competing in the World Cup, the Royals have given up a league-low three goals on the season. Goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart had four shutouts already headed into Saturday's game against the team they are tied with, the Washington Spirit.

Barnhart and midfielder Mandy Laddish, who returned from a two-year absence because of a hip injury, joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the team's fast start and the upcoming World Cup.

Click on the video to watch the interview.