Utah Royals players joins Real Sports Live
Nicole Barnhart and Mandy Laddish talk about Royals fast start
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - The Utah Royals are off to a blazing hot start.
Fresh off a 2-0 victory over Orlando on Saturday, the Royals tied for first place in the National Women's Soccer League with a record of 4-1-1.
Despite losing six players to national teams competing in the World Cup, the Royals have given up a league-low three goals on the season. Goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart had four shutouts already headed into Saturday's game against the team they are tied with, the Washington Spirit.
Barnhart and midfielder Mandy Laddish, who returned from a two-year absence because of a hip injury, joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the team's fast start and the upcoming World Cup.
Click on the video to watch the interview.
Nadal, Djokovic and Serena play on Day 2 of French Open
PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams - owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles - are each in action on Day 2 at the French Open.
Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.
Beginning against Yannick Hanfmann (a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1), Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.Read the Full Article
Four-wide pass lifts Truex to second Coca-Cola 600 victory
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Maybe it should be called the four-wide slide.
Whatever you want to name it, Martin Truex Jr.'s pass with four laps to go in the Coca-Cola 600 led to one of the best finishes in the 60-year history of the race - and injected some much-needed excitement back into NASCAR's longest and most grueling race.
"That was pretty wild," Truex said of his second crown jewel win in the past four years.Read the Full Article
LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs deGrom, Cubs players collide
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
PAIR OF ACES
It's a marquee matchup on Memorial Day at Dodger Stadium when NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.72 ERA) pitches for the New York Mets against three-time winner Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.33).Read the Full Article
