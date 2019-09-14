Utah Royals fan banned from all NWSL games after racist taunt

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A Utah Royals fan has been banned from all games at Rio Tinto Stadium and all National Womens Soccer League games, after a racial taunt aimed at Portland Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who is black.

The incident occurred during a Royals-Thorns game on September 6th and was reported by another Royals fan on Twitter.

The NWSL released a statement on Saturday after completing its investigation.

After a thorough investigation, the individual who made racist comments toward one of our players at the Utah Royals FC home game on Friday, September 6, 2019, has been identified and banned from attending games at Rio Tinto Stadium. The ban will also extend to all NWSL games played at other venues.

NWSL will not tolerate inappropriate fan behavior. Racism has no place in our sport.

After the incident was made public on Twitter last week, several Utah Royals players voiced their displeasure on social media, including Christen Press, who is black, and defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

I am a proud black woman. I play for a team and fans that I love. Acts of racism and hate hurt everyone. This club stands for equality. What we won’t accept from any fan is racism or discrimination at any level. https://t.co/WddLQx5h9O — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) September 7, 2019

This is totally unacceptable. There is NO place for racism in our game or anywhere, EVER. https://t.co/itvhWSiLb3 — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) September 7, 2019

Franch also expressed her views on Twitter about the incident.

The situation surrounding our game friday night is not a NEW issue, nor is it a first for me. RACISM is NOT okay in any form!! We as a HUMAN RACE can be better and should be better. We as a SPORT can help show the way. pic.twitter.com/SAoPwIuaLA — Adrianna Franch (@ADizzle23) September 8, 2019