Utah Royals fan banned from all NWSL games after racist taunt

Sports

Fan made racial slurs towards Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A Utah Royals fan has been banned from all games at Rio Tinto Stadium and all National Womens Soccer League games, after a racial taunt aimed at Portland Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who is black.

The incident occurred during a Royals-Thorns game on September 6th and was reported by another Royals fan on Twitter.

The NWSL released a statement on Saturday after completing its investigation.

After a thorough investigation, the individual who made racist comments toward one of our players at the Utah Royals FC home game on Friday, September 6, 2019, has been identified and banned from attending games at Rio Tinto Stadium. The ban will also extend to all NWSL games played at other venues.

NWSL will not tolerate inappropriate fan behavior. Racism has no place in our sport.

After the incident was made public on Twitter last week, several Utah Royals players voiced their displeasure on social media, including Christen Press, who is black, and defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Franch also expressed her views on Twitter about the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Videos

Going Agg Episode 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 2"

2019 BEEHIVE BLITZ WEEK FIVE - PART ONE

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 BEEHIVE BLITZ WEEK FIVE - PART ONE"

2019 BEEHIVE BLITZ WEEK FIVE - PART TWO

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 BEEHIVE BLITZ WEEK FIVE - PART TWO"

BYU ready to battle #24 USC Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "BYU ready to battle #24 USC Saturday"

BYU impressed by USC freshman quarterback

Thumbnail for the video titled "BYU impressed by USC freshman quarterback"
More Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories