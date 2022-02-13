Utah resident becomes first Black woman to win gold medal in speedskating

UTAH (ABC4) – The 29-year-old Utah resident will forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Erin Jackson hopes to have set the stage for more people of color to get involved in all different types of sports, saying, “Hopefully, this has an effect. Hopefully, we’ll see more minorities, especially in the USA, getting out and trying these winter sports.”

Jackson won the 500 meter race on Sunday with a time of 37.04 seconds, giving American speedskating its first medal of the Beijing Games and first individual medal since 2010.

The medal is a huge boost to the sport that has produced more medals than any other for the U.S. in the history of the Winter Games.

Jackson was a former inline skater, and switched to the ice shortly before the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, joining fellow American Shani Davis to be the only Black athletes to win long-track speedskating medals at the Olympics.

