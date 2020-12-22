Utah quarterback Jake Bentley enters the transfer portal

Utah quarterback Jake Bentley (8) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – To nobody’s surprise, Utah quarterback Jake Bentley has entered the transfer portal.

With Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer and University of Texas 4-star recruit Ja’Quendin Jackson announcing they were transferring to Utah last week, as well as the Utes signing 4-star recruit Peter Costelli from Southern California on National Signing Day, Bentley saw the writing on the wall.

After losing out on the starting job during training camp to Cam Rising, who will also be back at Utah next season, Bentley was forced into action in the first game of the season against USC when Rising suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Bentley led the Utes to a 2-2 record with victories over Oregon State and Colorado before benched in the season finale against Washington State. He was replaced by Drew Lisk, who led the Utes to a 45-28 comeback victory.

In five games this season, Bentley completed 62 percent of his passes for 882 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Bentley, who transferred to Utah from South Carolina, will have one year of eligibility remaining. Bentley started 33 games in three seasons with the Gamecocks.

Utes punter Ben Lennon and defensive linemen Pita Tonga and Mufi Hill-Hunt also entered the NCAA transfer portal.