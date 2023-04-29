KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fourth round with the 118th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He became Utah’s 10th offensive lineman drafted in the Kyle Whittingham era. Daniels also became the highest drafted Utah offensive lineman since 2017 (Garett Bolles, 20th overall) and the ninth Ute taken by Washington in draft history.

Daniels is Utah’s third pick in this year’s draft, joining Clark Phillips III (4th round, 113th overall) and Dalton Kincaid (1st Round, 25th overall).

Daniels, one of Utah’s most versatile offensive linemen in program history, played in 49 career games as a Ute, starting 43 between left guard (18), left tackle (14) and right tackle (11). He was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning first-team honors in 2022.

He started all 14 games at left tackle in 2022, helping the Utes to 217.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked 11th in the FBS and second in the Pac-12. He was integral in helping the Utes to allowing only 1.07 sacks per game.

The Carrollton, Texas, native helped the Utes to over 500 yards of total offense and 7.4 yards per play against USC in the regular season in 2022, earning Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the week.

He also started all 14 games in 2021 between left guard (3) and right tackle (11), earning another Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honor after Utah’s offensive explosion at Stanford.

Daniels played in all five games in 2020 after starting all 14 games at left guard in 2019, becoming the first freshman (redshirt or true) offensive lineman to start every game in Whittingham era.