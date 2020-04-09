Mike Conley to participate in ESPN’s HORSE Challenge

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) drives around Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While the NBA is on hold, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is going to face some friendly competition.

Conley will participate in the first ever HORSE challenge Sunday night at 5:00 p.m on ESPN. Conley will compete alongside current NBA players, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine and Trae Young. Others who will participate in the HORSE challenge are retired NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce, former WNBA star Tamika Catchings, and current WNBA all-star Allie Quigley.

Beginning April 12, Conley and the other participants will match shots against one another in a single-elimination HORSE competition from their respective, isolated home courts.

A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first. Players then must describe each shot attempt, specifying whether it is intended to be a bank shot or a swish. The first player to accumulate the letters HORSE will be eliminated.

Conley will go head to head with Tamika Catchings in the first round. The finals will take place on April 16.

State Farm will donate $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on coronavirus response efforts.

