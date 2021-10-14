Utah Jazz wrap up preseason with 124-120 win over Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In the last tune up game before the regular season starts, the Jazz once again showed that they are a threat.

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks came to Vivint Arena and saw just how good this Jazz team is.

The starters only played the first hal,f with Donovan Mitchell scoring 12 points in 14 minutes. Mike Conley scored 13 points in 13 minutes. Bojan Bogdanovic lead the starters with 14 points in 16 minutes.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench and led Utah in scoring with 18 points, 5-10 from the field.

Rookie Jared Butler had another nice showing in the preseason. He finished with 16 points and 7 assists, shooting 7-12 from the field.

Elijah Hughes played well in his 17 minutes, scoring 12 points and hitting three three pointers off the bench.

As a team, the Jazz shot 49 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from the three point line.

With the preseason over, the Jazz start the regular season October 20th against the Oklahoma City Thunder.