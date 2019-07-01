Live Now
Utah Jazz release point guard Raul Neto

Neto spent entire 4-year NBA career with Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz off-season of changes continues.

The Jazz have waived point guard Raul Neto, ending his 4-year stay in Utah.

The Brazilian native averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 199 career games (54 starts) with the Jazz.

Last season, Neto averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 assists in 37 games. His most productive year came in his rookie season in 2015-16, when he averaged 5.9 points, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

A second round draft pick in 2013, Neto battled injuries the last two seasons. With the additions of Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis, Neto became a salary cap casualty. Neto was slated to make $2.1 million this season.

