Former second round draft pick played in 10 games last season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have waived former second round draft pick Nigel Williams-Goss.

Williams-Goss, the 55th overall pick out of Gonzaga in 2017, appeared in 10 games in 2019-20 with the Jazz, averaging 1.4 points, also appearing in one playoff game.

Williams-Goss saw action in 17 games with the Salt Lake City Stars, owning averages of 15.3 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest.

When the Jazz signed guard Shaq Harrison last week, Williams-Goss became expendable.