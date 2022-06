SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have waived forward Juancho Hernangomez.

Hernangomez was acquired by the Jazz on February 9, 2022, in a three-team deal.

Hernangomez played in 17 games for Utah, including nine starts. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point line.

The Jazz will save 7.3 million dollars by waving Hernangomez.

Hernangomez starred in the Adam Sandler movie Hustle.