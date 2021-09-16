Utah Jazz waive forward Jarrell Brantley

Utah Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley (5) passes the ball around Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived forward Jarrell Brantley.

Brantley appeared in 37 games over two seasons with Utah, averaging 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per contest, also seeing action in four playoff games.

Brantley was a second round pick out of the College of Charleston in 2019. He also spent time with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G-League.

Brantley played hard in his limited time with the Jazz, but with the off-season acquisitions of Rudy Gay, Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside, Brantley became expendable.

The Jazz begin training camp September 28th with the first preseason game scheduled for October 4th.