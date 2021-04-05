Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena requiring masks beyond end of state mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re heading to a Utah Jazz game, you’re going to need that mask.

While Utah’s statewide mask mandate ends on April 10, the Jazz and Vivint Arena will continue requiring masks at home games and all facility events.

The health and safety protocol against COVID-19 requires masks cover the nose and mouth of guests and staff, age 2 and up, throughout Vivint Arena. Masks are not needed if you are actively eating or drinking.

According to the Jazz, compliance with mandatory masks aligns with safety measures established by the NBA and local health officials for mass gatherings.

Other procedures that will remain in effect include:

Health screenings

Socially distanced seating arrangements

Contactless entry with digital tickets

Cashless transactions for concessions and merchandise

Reduced capacity in common spaces

A “no bag” policy is in effect this year at Vivint Arena to expedite entry and reduce screening touchpoints. Diaper and medical bags are allowed, but will be X-rayed and cannot be larger than 14x14x6 inches.

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans, employees, and players,” says Utah Jazz President Jim Olson. “We are pleased that fans have been able to attend games since December in a limited capacity with incremental increases. While progress is being made with ongoing vaccinations, we are staying the course to maintain a safe and comfortable environment and will adjust our plans as public health conditions improve.”

In March, the Jazz began the second half of the NBA season with an arena capacity of about 5,500 fans. The Jazz have a five-game homestand from April 8-16 with the final home game of the regular season on May 12.

After April 10, masks will still be required for Utah state employees, in schools, at Intermountain facilities, and at countless retailers, like Harmons grocery stores.