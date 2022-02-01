Utah Jazz to host multiple events celebrating Black History Month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The NBA will be recognizing Black History in Feb., and the Utah Jazz will be celebrating through “contemporary perspective and artistry.”

The basketball franchise says in a press release that they will be, “highlighting Black-owned businesses, releasing a first-ever short film, curating Jazz player videos, supporting a local gallery event and holding a fan art design contest.”

Chief Experience Officer of the Utah Jazz, Andrea Williams, emphasizes that the Jazz will be using their platform for positive change in the community, and that they are commited to creating a more “inclusive and equitable future.”

The art design contest will be inviting Utah high school students from grades 9-12 to submit artwork themed around basketball, history, and the Black experience.

The winning design will be featured on the Utah Jazz website and reproduced as a select apparel item. The winner will also receive two Jazz game tickets.

The entry deadline for a digital submission via Greenfly is Feb. 3 before 11:59 p.m. MT.

Five Jazz players, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gay, Eric Paschall and Trent Forrest, have also answered a series of questions on video that will be released in “thematic segments” throughout the month.

The Jazz will partner with Fice Gallery, a local boutique of sportswear and sneakers, to host its annual Black History Night on Feb. 12 in downtown Salt Lake City at 160 East 200 South. The event will be open to the public.

A capsule apparel collection will also be sold at the Feb. 14 Jazz game on the porch at Vivint Arena with proceeds benefiting local non-profits in Black communities.

The Jazz creative team have also produced a short film that explores the “complexities and richness of Black life and family,” which is entitled, “Sunday Dinner.” The film debuts at the Fice Gallery event.

Additionally, 10 Black-owned businesses from Ogden to Provo in Utah will have their stories told through articles on the Jazz website.

Lastly, the Jazz are participating in a new paid fellowship program for undergraduate and graduate students in 2022, which is led by the NBA Foundation and will offer HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) students “the opportunity to gain real-life insights and professional experience around the business and operations of basketball at NBA and WNBA teams.”

To apply to the fellowship program, click here.

For more information on the Jazz’s celebration of Black History Month, click here.