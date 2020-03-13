Utah Jazz instructed to self-quarantine after 2 players test positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Members of the Utah Jazz returned to Utah on Thursday after two of their players tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday before the Jazz were supposed to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although Gobert never stepped foot in the arena, the matchup was canceled and both teams were quarantined with players and team personnel tested for the virus.

On Thursday morning Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus.

The teammates who tested negative flew back to Salt Lake City on Thursday morning, whereas Mitchell and Gobert had to take a separate medevac airplane.

Our news cameras were there as the plane landed and watched a police SUV and ambulance drive over to the aircraft.

Those who tested negative met with health officials immediately after landing where they were instructed to self-quartine for 14 days.

Officials with the Utah Department of Health gave the players the following instructions:

To ensure the continued health of your loved ones and the community at-large, those who had close contact with the two players who tested positive for COVID-19 should limit their contact with the public

This doesn’t mean you should be cut off from the community and your families, or that you should be prevented from being in public spaces

You should try to maintain some distance (approximately six feet) from others when you are in public, for example, if you go to the grocery store, try to go during off hours

You can continue to be active, as long as you feel well enough to do so

Your families and children do not pose any risk to the community. They should go about their daily lives as usual, including attending school or daycare, shopping at grocery stores, going to the park, or visiting friends in their homes

Utah Jazz medical staff will monitor your health on a daily basis, if you develop symptoms, they will work with the UDOH to determine the appropriate next steps

Dr. Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health, told the players their family members and loved ones are no risk to the public as long as they have not had close contact with Golbert or Mitchell.

“Utah residents should be comforted by the fact that dedicated professionals from state and local public health agencies are looking out for their wellbeing. We appreciate that these individuals are working tirelessly to provide Utahns with the same level of care we experienced earlier today upon our arrival back in Salt Lake City,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz.

