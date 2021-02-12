Balanced attack leads Jazz past Bucks for sixth straight win, 129-115

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It doesn’t seem to matter how good the opponent is, the Utah Jazz are virtually unstoppable right now.

Playing its third straight game without starting point guard Mike Conley, the Jazz dismantled the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night at Vivint Arena with a historically balanced attack, 129-115.

For the first time in franchise history and only the eighth time in NBA history, the Utah Jazz had four players score 25 or more points in a single game.

Joe Ingles tied his career-high with 27 points, Rudy Gobert also poured in 27 points, while Jordan Clarkson had 26 and Donovan Mitchell had 25, in the Jazz 17th victory in its last 18 games.

The Jazz have won six straight games, and are now off to its best start in franchise history at 21-5.

Ingles made four of his seven three-pointers in the first quarter, and drained and eight of 11 shots overall.

“Obviously, Donovan finally let me get a couple shots early tonight, which he usually doesn’t, because he’s so selfish,” Ingles said.

“Joe is always making players better even when he doesn’t make shots,” Gobert said “So when he makes shots it’s even better so it’s great. Great game for Joe, and it’s a very good team and we’re glad to get the win so big win for us.”

Gobert notched his 19th double-double of the season, while grabbing 12 rebounds.

“When we’re playing the right way, I don’t think that no one cares who scores,” said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “No one knows who is going to score on a given possession if we’re playing the way we want to play.”

Royce O’Neale played great defense on reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first half holding him to two points. Agnetokounmpo scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to lead a comeback victory.

The Jazz led by as many as 21 when Mitchell fed Derrick Favors for an alley-oop layup to make it 89-68 with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

Mitchell’s three-pointer sparked a 14-5 run to end the first half, and the Bucks never got the deficit within single digits again.

“We can score in different ways,” Gobert said. “It’s really, really tough to guard when a team has so many guys that can score and shoot the ball like that.”

Utah shot 52.4 percent from the field, while holding Milwaukee to 45.7 percent.

“They’re a good defensive team, and they make things hard on you,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The key against a good defense: If you do get clean looks, you got to make more of those.”

The Jazz are back in action Saturday as they host the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m.