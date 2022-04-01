SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After the turmoil that was the collapse against the Clippers on Tuesday, this was exactly the game the Jazz needed.

Utah led wire-to-wire, the fourth game of the season in which it never trailed. Los Angeles, got close a couple of times in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz stayed the course and fought to stay on top, earning the 122-109 win.

“I really like the way we were able to re-focus together and reconnect. We did a good job closing … and that’s big for us,” Gobert said.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points. Rudy Gobert put up a monster double-double, 24 points, and 17 rebounds helping the Jazz snap their 5 game losing streak.

“It was huge to get a win,” Mitchell said. “The negativity and the losses and all that pressure was more external, but it was not an ideal time to have a five-game losing streak. So it’s nice to celebrate this one tonight.”

Utah got a boost to its lineup pregame, Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House made their comebacks from injuries. Bogdanovic missed nine games with a left calf strain. House missed eight games with a left knee bone bruise.

“It’s great to have them back, just having that presence on the court … for spacing. You know guys have to think twice when they decide to help on the roll or drives and it opens the floor,” Gobert said.

Bogdanovic poured in 11 points in his return, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson both had good games for Utah.

Conley added 18 points and 4 assists. Clarkson came off the bench to score 19 points in 29 minutes.

“The biggest thing was just being able to stay together as a group,” Mitchell said. “We have a group of guys who are seasoned and have been through ups and downs. So if a five-game losing streak is what breaks us, that’s not who we think we are. I think we are a team that is locked in as a group.”

Utah shot 51 percent from the field and dished out 25 assists on 46 made baskets. The offense was flowing tonight.

“There isn’t a sense of panic with this team … a lot of it is looking at yourself and what you can do to help the team,” Clarkson said. “That takes out the finger-pointing if you hold yourself accountable.”

With the win, the Jazz are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with five games to play.

Utah heads back out on the road Saturday, April 3rd to take on the Golden State Warriors.