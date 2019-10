SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Jazz announced Saturday that the team signed guard/ forward Kyle Collinsworth and waived guard Trevon Bluiett.

Collinsworth is a Provo, Utah native and four- year collegiate player at BYU.

Most recently, Collinsworth spent the 2018-19 season playing for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. He appeared in 28 games.

