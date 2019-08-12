Utah Jazz release 2019-20 season schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 22: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball against Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets during Game Four of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – One of the most anticipated Utah Jazz seasons in franchise history will begin at home October 23rd against Oklahoma City.

The Utah Jazz announced the team’s 2019-20 regular season schedule, and the team will appear on national television 25 times.

Utah’s home opener against the Thunder will mark the first time the team has taken on Oklahoma City in a season debut. The team will then travel to Los Angeles for the fourth-ever road opener against the Lakers, the last matchup was in the 2011-12 season.

Other Jazz games of note include the L.A. Clippers in Salt Lake City on Oct. 30 on ESPN and visits from the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 12 and the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 23. In December, the Jazz play the Warriors for a second time at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Dec. 13 on ESPN and the Portland Trail Blazers travel to Utah for the first matchup of the season the day after Christmas on TNT. Following the All-Star break, the Jazz host the Boston Celtics on Feb 26 on ESPN and the fourth and final matchup of the season against the Clippers takes place April 7 on ESPN.

Utah is currently scheduled to appear on national television 25 times, including six TNT broadcasts (Dec. 26, Jan. 20, March 24, April 2, April 7 and April 14) and 10 ESPN games (Oct. 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 15, Dec. 13, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 7, Feb. 26, March 6 and March 18). NBA TV will broadcast nine Jazz games (Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 4, Jan. 14, Jan. 27, Feb. 9, March 22, and March 26). The complete broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

The Jazz schedule features 11 back-to-back sets (three away/home, four away/away, three home/home and one home/away). The longest homestand at Vivint Smart Home Arena will span six games (Feb. 12-28). The Jazz will face one five-game road trip, one four-game road trip and four three-game road trips.

